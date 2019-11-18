Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro won’t be getting Snapdragon 730G version

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones in the Indian market. It was then reported that the company is working on a new variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone which will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G SoC.

But as it turns out, the reports isn’t true. Lu Weibing, General Manager of the Redmi brand has confirmed that there’s no SD735 chipset-powered version of the Redmi Note 8 Pro, putting all the rumors related to this new variant to rest.

However, this isn’t the first time that the company is dismissing such reports. A few days ago, Xiaomi’s Chief Marketing Officer Anuj Sharma said that the company is not working on any such phone.

Apart from the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones, the company also has the Redmi K20 smartphone in the premium mid-range segment and the Redmi K20 Pro in the flagship segment.

Recently, the company confirmed that the Redmi K30 smartphone will be launched next year and added that it has already started working on it. The device will come with support for dual 5G network and will feature a punch-hole cut-out on top of the display.

Meanwhile, Oppo-backed Realme is launching the Realme X2 Pro smartphone in India on 20th November, which will take on the likes of Redmi K20 Pro in the Indian market.