Earlier this year, Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones in the Indian market. In April, the company launched the Redmi Note 9 for the global market.

Now, the company has finally launched the Redmi Note 9 smartphone in the Indian market. However, the Indian variant is slightly different in terms of specifications when compared to the global variant.

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor. In comparison, the global variant is powered by the Helio G80 SoC.

It comes in three memory variants — 4 GB RAM with 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage, and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand storage capacity. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added protection.

As for the camera setup, the smartphone features a 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, the device has a 13 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The device runs the Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own MIUI 11 on top. The phone is powered by a 5020 mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging technology.

The Redmi Note 9 will be available in three colors — Aqua Green, Arctic White, and Pebble Grey. It goes on sale from 24th July through online as well as offline stores across India. As for the pricing, the 4 GB RAM model costs ₹11,999 while the 6 GB RAM model is priced at ₹14,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Specifications

Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution, 450nit brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution, 450nit brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection CPU: MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor

MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor RAM: 4/6 GB LPPDDR4x RAM

4/6 GB LPPDDR4x RAM Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1; expandable up to 512 GB with microSD

64/128 GB UFS 2.1; expandable up to 512 GB with microSD OS: Android 10 with MIUI 11

Android 10 with MIUI 11 Rear Camera: 48 MP rear cameras with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.79 aperture + 8 MP 118° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor

48 MP rear cameras with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.79 aperture + 8 MP 118° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor Front Camera: 13 MP with f/2.25 aperture

13 MP with f/2.25 aperture Others: Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, Splash resistant (P2i coating)

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, Splash resistant (P2i coating) Connectivity Options: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port Colors: Aqua Green, Arctic White, and Pebble Grey

Aqua Green, Arctic White, and Pebble Grey Battery: 5020 mAh with 22.5W fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India

4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage: ₹11,999

₹11,999 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ₹13,499

₹13,499 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ₹14,999

₹14,999 Availability: 24th July via online and offline stores

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review