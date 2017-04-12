Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 pricing revealed

Even as Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the flagship Mi 6, the pricing details of the upcoming Redmi Pro 2 have now surfaced.

According to sources, the Redmi Pro 2 pricing has been revealed ahead of the launch. The listing reveals that the handset will be priced starting at CNY 1599 (approx. Rs. 15000) and would go up to CNY 1799 (approx. Rs. 17000) for the higher-end configuration. The device is expected to be announced in the next few days.

The listing reveals that the Redmi Pro 2 would be powered by the MediaTek Helio P25 chipset and would be available in two variants – 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. Also present is a dual rear camera setup on the back. We are awaiting the official announcement.

