After launching the Le Pro 3 in September last year and then launching the Le Pro 3 Elite last month, LeEco has now unveiled yet another variant of the Le Pro 3 which is called the Le Pro 3 AI Edition.

As the name suggests, the Le Pro 3 AI edition comes with LeEco’s AI (Artificial Intelligence) based assistant called LeLe. It’s voice activated and you can give it commands even when the screen is off. Besides, the assistant comes integrated with LeEco’s apps, and, it can also bring up the AliPay feature when a user is shopping online. The LeLe assistant gets better over time as it learns from your usage.

Another highlight of the LeEco Le Pro 3 AI edition is the dual camera setup at its back. The original Le Pro 3 and Le Pro 3 Elite edition only come with a single camera at the back, however, the Le Pro 3 AI Edition sports a 13 MP dual camera at its back, one is monochrome whereas the other is RGB.

Also, while the Le Pro 3 and Le Pro 3 Elite are powered by Snapdragon 821 and 820 SoC respectively, the Le Pro 3 AI Edition is powered by two different MediaTek chipsets. One variant is powered by MediaTek’s Helio X23 SoC whereas the other is powered by Helio X27 SoC. The former is called the Standard Edition whereas the latter is the Eco Edition.

LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition specifications:

CPU: MediaTek Helio X23 SoC (Standard Edition), MediaTek Helio X27 SoC (Eco Edition)

MediaTek Helio X23 SoC (Standard Edition), MediaTek Helio X27 SoC (Eco Edition) RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Mali-T880 MP4

Mali-T880 MP4 Operating System: EUI 5.9 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

EUI 5.9 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP + 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and Dual-LED flash

13 MP + 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and Dual-LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture and 76.5-degree wide-angle lens

8 MP with f/2.2 aperture and 76.5-degree wide-angle lens Internal Storage: 32 GB (Standard Edition), 64 GB (Eco Edition)

32 GB (Standard Edition), 64 GB (Eco Edition) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, LeLe assistant, CDLA

Fingerprint Scanner, LeLe assistant, CDLA Colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold

Black, Gold, Rose Gold Battery: 4000 mAh

LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition Price and Availability: