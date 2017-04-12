LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition unveiled with 4 GB RAM and 13 MP dual rear cameras
After launching the Le Pro 3 in September last year and then launching the Le Pro 3 Elite last month, LeEco has now unveiled yet another variant of the Le Pro 3 which is called the Le Pro 3 AI Edition.
As the name suggests, the Le Pro 3 AI edition comes with LeEco’s AI (Artificial Intelligence) based assistant called LeLe. It’s voice activated and you can give it commands even when the screen is off. Besides, the assistant comes integrated with LeEco’s apps, and, it can also bring up the AliPay feature when a user is shopping online. The LeLe assistant gets better over time as it learns from your usage.
Another highlight of the LeEco Le Pro 3 AI edition is the dual camera setup at its back. The original Le Pro 3 and Le Pro 3 Elite edition only come with a single camera at the back, however, the Le Pro 3 AI Edition sports a 13 MP dual camera at its back, one is monochrome whereas the other is RGB.
Also, while the Le Pro 3 and Le Pro 3 Elite are powered by Snapdragon 821 and 820 SoC respectively, the Le Pro 3 AI Edition is powered by two different MediaTek chipsets. One variant is powered by MediaTek’s Helio X23 SoC whereas the other is powered by Helio X27 SoC. The former is called the Standard Edition whereas the latter is the Eco Edition.
LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition specifications:
- CPU: MediaTek Helio X23 SoC (Standard Edition), MediaTek Helio X27 SoC (Eco Edition)
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Mali-T880 MP4
- Operating System: EUI 5.9 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 13 MP + 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and Dual-LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture and 76.5-degree wide-angle lens
- Internal Storage: 32 GB (Standard Edition), 64 GB (Eco Edition)
- SIM: Dual Nano SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, LeLe assistant, CDLA
- Colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold
- Battery: 4000 mAh
LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition Price and Availability:
- Price of Standard Edition (Helio X23 + 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage): ¥1799 (around $260/₹16,900)
- Price of Eco Edition (Helio X27 + 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage): ¥2399 (around $350/₹22,500)
- Availability: Can be pre-ordered from LeMall in China and will go on sale from April 14. No information of its availability outside the Chinese market.
2 Comments on "LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition unveiled with 4 GB RAM and 13 MP dual rear cameras"
LeEco active again after a long time!
lookwise very stunning.
but they should use Snapdragon SoC.
pricing is good if comes with powerful performance Snapdragon SoC.