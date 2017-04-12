Texts and Reshares will now appear with disappearing photos and videos in Instagram Direct

The Instagram app has received quite a few updates this year. The last update it received was in March which brought two-factor authentication. While Instagram is widely popular as a photo and video sharing app, it also lets its users send private messages to one another through Instagram Direct. Well, the Instagram Direct has now been updated, and from now onwards, all the text and reshares will appear with disappearing photos and videos in Instagram Direct.

Until now, the texts and reshares were shown separately, however, with the latest update, the texts and reshares will be shown together with disappearing photos and videos in the same thread in Instagram Direct.

Besides, you can also send disappearing photos and videos privately to your friends through Direct and monitor who has seen them and who haven’t. You will also be notified if someone sees your message again or takes a screenshot of it.

To send a disappearing photo or video, simply swipe left into Direct and tap the new blue camera icon at the bottom to take a disappearing photo or video, or, you can also tap the blue camera icon in an existing thread. Also, when someone else sends you a disappearing message, that message will be highlighted with blue color in your inbox.

Apart from this new feature, Instagram has also announced that 375 Million people now make use of Direct. The new Direct is rolling out to Android and iOS users with version 10.16 of Instagram. If you can’t see the new Direct, head on to the links given below and update your Instagram app.

Download Link: Instagram for Android | Instagram for iOS