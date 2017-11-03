Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Hands-On [Images]

Xiaomi is known for its smartphones that offer a great value for money. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A smartphones have done (and are still doing) great in the Indian market. Well, Xiaomi announced a new smartphone series yesterday by launching the Redmi Y1 in India. The Redmi Y1 is the first selfie-centric smartphone from Xiaomi which comes with a decent hardware at an affordable price. We have got the review unit of the Xiaomi Redmi Y1, and, here’s our first look at the device.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Specifications

CPU: 1.4 Ghz Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor

1.4 Ghz Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat

MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass protection

5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass protection Rear Camera: 13 MP with PDAF, f/2.2 aperture and LED flash

13 MP with PDAF, f/2.2 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 76.4° wide-angle lens, Beauty Mode and LED selfie flash

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 76.4° wide-angle lens, Beauty Mode and LED selfie flash Internal Storage: 32 (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4..2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4..2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster Colors: Dark Grey, Gold

Dark Grey, Gold Battery: 3080 mAh

3080 mAh Price: ₹8999 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage), ₹10,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage)

The Xiaomi Redmi Y1 sports a 5.5-inch IPS display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It has 2.5D curved glass atop and also comes with Gorilla Glass which adds a layer of protection to the screen against scratches.

Above the 5.5-inch display is the 16 MP secondary camera that has f/2.0 aperture and 76.4° wide-angle lens. The camera is accompanied by LED selfie flash so that you can take brighter photos in low-light conditions.

Below the display are the capacitive navigation keys. They are all painted grey, however, they aren’t back-lit.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y1 has plastic back, but, it does have a metallic finish that makes it look good. The rear-facing 13 MP primary camera is located at the top-left corner of the screen and has LED flash sitting to its right.

There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security, which apart from securing the phone, can also be used to secure your privacy password and apps. Further down below, you can see the Mi logo along with ‘Made in India’ written just above the antenna line.

Even if the Xiaomi Redmi Y1 has a plastic back, it has a frame made out of aluminium alloy. To the right side of the phone is the volume rocker and power button, and, on the left is the slot for SIM cards and microSD card.

Unlike other smartphones that come with hybrid slot that let you either use two SIM cards or one SIM card and microSD card, the one on the Redmi Y1 comes with a dedicated slot for microSD. Yes, that means, you can expand the storage of the phone while also being able to insert two nano SIM cards.

That said, the top of the Redmi Y1 is home to 3.5 mm headphone jack, secondary mic and IR blaster. At the bottom, you can see the micro USB port that’s flanked by two grilles – one of which houses primary mic with other having the speaker.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y1 is pretty lightweight which means you wouldn’t end up with pain in your hand or wrist after using it for longer duration with one hand. The build of the Redmi Y1 is also pretty good and the slight curves along the edges at the back of the phone should make it comfortable to hold.

Well, that’s it for now. We will be publishing our full review of the Redmi Y1 soon. If you have any questions pertaining to this smartphone, do drop them in the comments down below.