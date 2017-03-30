Xiaomi smartphone with deca-core processor surfaces in China

Even as Xiaomi has already released quite a few affordable handsets this year, the company seems to be working on another handset.

A mysterious Xiaomi smartphone bearing number Xiaomi MBT6A5 was spotted at TENAA in China. The design clearly indicates that the smartphone is part of the Redmi series. However, a little further investigation suggests that it could be an upgraded variant of the recently launched Redmi Note 4X.

The listing reveals that the smartphone has a 5.5 inch full HD display. Interestingly, the handset is powered by a deca-core processor which could either be the MediaTek Helio X20 or the X25. Also present is a 13 MP rear facing camera and a front facing 5 MP camera. We are eagerly waiting for more details about the device.

