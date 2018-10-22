Xiaomi-owned smart lighting company Yeelight forays into Indian market with the launch of four products

China-based Xiaomi is known for its affordable smartphones, power banks and earphones in India. Xiaomi has been selling its products in India for a couple of years now. And now today, a Xiaomi-owned company, called Yeelight, has made its foray into the Indian market.

Yeelight is a China-based company that sells smart lighting products in Asia-Pacific, Europe, America and Middle East. And now, the company has made its debut in India as well by launching four products in the country. These include two smart bulbs, one smart lamp, and one light strip. These products can be controlled with a smartphone or a tablet and come with features like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, adjustable color temperature, and more.

Yeelight Smart LED Bulb (Color)

Features:

Wi-Fi enabled. No hub required.

Can be controlled remotely anytime through Yeelight app.

Lights can be programmed to turn on/off automatically at a preferred time.

Dimmable and adjustable color temperature.

Can be controlled by giving voice commands through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

16 Million colors with music synchronization.

Has color temperature of 1700k to 6500k.

Yeelight Smart LED Bulb (Tunable White)

Features:

Wi-Fi enabled. No hub required.

Can be controlled remotely anytime through Yeelight app.

Lights can be programmed to turn on/off automatically at a preferred time.

Dimmable and adjustable color temperature.

Can be controlled by giving voice commands through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Has color temperature of 2700k to 6500k.

Yeelight Aurora Lightstrip Plus

Features:

Single button to change colors.

Multiple strips can be controlled in a group.

Can be controlled remotely anytime through Yeelight app.

Lights can be programmed to turn on/off automatically at a preferred time.

Can be controlled by giving voice commands through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

16 Million colors with music synchronization.

Has basic length of 2 meters. Can be extended up to 10 meters at max.

Yeelight Candela Lamp

Features:

Based on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Mesh technology.

Comes packed with 2100 mAh battery that can last for up to 8 hours on continuous usage.

Comes with candle flicker effect.

Maximum of 30,000 Candela Lamps can be controlled simultaneously by rotating any one Candela.

Has color temperature of 1800k.

Comes with micro USB port for battery charging.

Commenting on this launch, Eric Jiang, Founder and CEO of Yeelight, said, “With the smart lighting industry in India facing the upward growth trajectory, we are extremely excited to foray into the Indian markets. At Yeelight, we aim to provide customers with the best lighting experience for a smart home by providing them with high-quality, energy-efficient, smart lighting products and services. Our focus is to constantly cater to the growing demand in the smart light segment with quality products at value plus price points.”

Price in India and Availability

Price of Yeelight Smart LED Bulb (Color): ₹2999 (₹2799 on Amazon India)

₹2999 (₹2799 on Amazon India) Price of Yeelight Smart LED Bulb (Tunable White): ₹2799 (₹2499 on Amazon India)

₹2799 (₹2499 on Amazon India) Price of Yeelight Aurora Lightstrip Plus: ₹4399 (₹3999 on Amazon India)

₹4399 (₹3999 on Amazon India) Price of Yeelight Candela Lamp: ₹5999 (₹4999 on Amazon India)

₹5999 (₹4999 on Amazon India) Availability: Available on Amazon India as well as through leading retail stores and experiential zones in major metro cities of the country.

So, are you buying any of the aforementioned smart light products?