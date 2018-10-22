How to view battery percentage on Realme C1 [Guide]

Realme C1 is the budget Android smartphone featuring octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC, dual cameras, and a large 4,230 mAh battery. For starters, Android phones don’t always show the battery percentage in the status bar, the same is the case with the Realme C1. This quick guide will help you to display the battery percentage on your Realme C1.

How to view battery percentage on Realme C1

The Realme C1 comes with OPPO’s ColorOS 5.1 powered by Android 8.1 Oreo, hence you get plenty of features in the software. You have the easiest option provided in the battery settings to enable the battery percentage. To view the battery percentage in the status bar,

Go to Settings -> Battery and switch on the ‘Show battery percentage on status bar‘ slider. Once you turn it on, you will be able to see the remaining battery percentage in the status bar on your Realme C1.

Here’s a quick video showing how to display battery percentage on Realme C1

Also, check our unboxing and hands-on video of the Realme C1 down below.