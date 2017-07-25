After launching the Yureka Black in India earlier last month, Micromax subsidiary YU has launched yet another smartphone today in the country called YU Yunique 2. The YU Yunique 2 is a budget smartphone and comes with a price tag of ₹5999.

The YU Yunique 2 sports a 5-inch HD display and is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor clocked at 1.3 GHz. It’s paired with 2 GB RAM and handling the graphically intensive tasks is Mali-T720 MP1 GPU.

The YU Yunique 2 flaunts a metal back and comes with Truecaller integration which helps in spam detection while also giving caller details. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and also has a 13 MP camera at the back along with a 5 MP camera on the front.

“We are super excited to partner with Flipkart and integrate a true dialer experience through Truecaller. These partnerships will not only help us reach out to the young hyper social consumers but also deliver greater value, a core thought for YU mobiles that resonates across our range of smartphones available in the market.” said Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Chief Commercial Officer, Micromax and YU.

YU Yunique 2 specifications:

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

YU Yunique 2 Price and Availability: