YU Yunique 2 with Truecaller integration and Android 7.0 Nougat launched in India for ₹5999

By Sagar Bakre
After launching the Yureka Black in India earlier last month, Micromax subsidiary YU has launched yet another smartphone today in the country called YU Yunique 2. The YU Yunique 2 is a budget smartphone and comes with a price tag of ₹5999.

The YU Yunique 2 sports a 5-inch HD display and is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor clocked at 1.3 GHz. It’s paired with 2 GB RAM and handling the graphically intensive tasks is Mali-T720 MP1 GPU.

The YU Yunique 2 flaunts a metal back and comes with Truecaller integration which helps in spam detection while also giving caller details. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and also has a 13 MP camera at the back along with a 5 MP camera on the front.

We are super excited to partner with Flipkart and integrate a true dialer experience through Truecaller. These partnerships will not only help us reach out to the young hyper social consumers but also deliver greater value, a core thought for YU mobiles that resonates across our range of smartphones available in the market.” said Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Chief Commercial Officer, Micromax and YU.

YU Yunique 2 specifications:

  • CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • GPU: Mali-T720  MP1
  • Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat
  • Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with Gorilla Glass 3
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP auto-focus with flash
  • Front Camera: 5 MP
  • Internal Storage: 16 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
  • SIM: Dual SIM (micro + micro)
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, FM Radio, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack
  • Colors: Champagne Gold, Coal Black
  • Battery: 2500 mAh

YU Yunique 2 Price and Availability:

  • Price: ₹5999
  • Availability: To be available exclusively on Flipkart from July 27.
1 Comment on "YU Yunique 2 with Truecaller integration and Android 7.0 Nougat launched in India for ₹5999"

VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI
great for the price, specially the design!!

9 hours 53 minutes ago
