YU Yunique 2 with Truecaller integration and Android 7.0 Nougat launched in India for ₹5999
After launching the Yureka Black in India earlier last month, Micromax subsidiary YU has launched yet another smartphone today in the country called YU Yunique 2. The YU Yunique 2 is a budget smartphone and comes with a price tag of ₹5999.
The YU Yunique 2 sports a 5-inch HD display and is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor clocked at 1.3 GHz. It’s paired with 2 GB RAM and handling the graphically intensive tasks is Mali-T720 MP1 GPU.
The YU Yunique 2 flaunts a metal back and comes with Truecaller integration which helps in spam detection while also giving caller details. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and also has a 13 MP camera at the back along with a 5 MP camera on the front.
“We are super excited to partner with Flipkart and integrate a true dialer experience through Truecaller. These partnerships will not only help us reach out to the young hyper social consumers but also deliver greater value, a core thought for YU mobiles that resonates across our range of smartphones available in the market.” said Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Chief Commercial Officer, Micromax and YU.
YU Yunique 2 specifications:
- CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor
- RAM: 2 GB
- GPU: Mali-T720 MP1
- Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat
- Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with Gorilla Glass 3
- Rear Camera: 13 MP auto-focus with flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP
- Internal Storage: 16 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual SIM (micro + micro)
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, FM Radio, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack
- Colors: Champagne Gold, Coal Black
- Battery: 2500 mAh
YU Yunique 2 Price and Availability:
- Price: ₹5999
- Availability: To be available exclusively on Flipkart from July 27.
1 Comment on "YU Yunique 2 with Truecaller integration and Android 7.0 Nougat launched in India for ₹5999"
great for the price, specially the design!!