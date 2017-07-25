Xiaomi MIUI 9 and Mi 5X features teased ahead of launch

We very well know what Xiaomi has in store for us tomorrow at the Beijing event. Teasers for the Mi 5X are already out and not an inch of the phone remains hidden from mundane eyes. The MIUI 9, another Xiaomi product in the making, had eluded us up to this point. We did have sneak peeks at images but that was not the real thing.

Now Xiaomi has disseminated a teaser video through online mediums that once again shows off the phone. Though there isn’t anything new worth mentioning in the video. If you do want to check out the video, click here. On the MIUI forum, we also have MIUI 9 making a true appearance with some key features listed along with clear images.

MIUI 9 will come with three new themes built-in along with the default ones. The new themes are called No Boundary, Color Fantasy, and Cool Black. The home screen has been cleaned up by removing text from the icons in the dock screen.

MIUI 9 comes with the split-screen mode that is part of Android Nougat package. However, we don’t see any thing related to the P-i-P mode that was much talked about. The company already mentioned the first batch of devices that will get the new features. The include Mi6, Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, Mi Max, Mi Max 2, Mi 5, Redmi Note 4X. Others will get it soon. The split-screen feature was introduced with Mi Max 2 on May 25 2017.

The lock screen now has a torch light shortcut activated by swiping right. As well as some other native Xiaomi apps like Mi Remote, Mi Pay, Transport Card, and Torch shortcuts can be accessed from the lock screen.

Xiaomi also removed less used features like Child Mode, WiWide (provides public wifi networks to stores and restaurants in China), Contact Card, Showtime (Caller Profile Video), that burden the ROM with more space and slow down the system.

The MIUI 9 update will be rolled out in phases. First to the Mi 6 then to the Redmi Note 4 Qualcomm / Redmi Note 4X. Then to other popular Xiaomi devices. It remains to be seen when the other devices will get it.

