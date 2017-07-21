Last month, Chinese manufacturer ZOPO announced the ZOPO Speed X in India which came with dual camera setup at the back. Even though the smartphone was announced in the country, details regarding its price and availability were unknown. However, the company has today launched the ZOPO Speed X in India while revealing its price as well, and, it will be sold for ₹9499 in India.

The ZOPO Speed X comes with MediaTek’s MT6753 octa-core processor under the hood which is laced with 3 GB RAM and Mali-T720 GPU. It sports a 5-inch Full-HD display which is kept on by a 2680 mAh battery. The phone flaunts a uni-body metal construction and comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back which ZOPO claims can unlock the phone in 0.16 seconds.

The highlight of the ZOPO Speed X is the dual camera setup at the back which consists of a combination of a 13 MP and 2 MP camera. The second camera is used for depth sensing so as to generate Bokeh effect. There’s also a 13 MP camera on the front which is accompanied by LED flash.

Another highlight of the ZOPO Speed X is Niki. It’s an AI based chatbot which helps you pay bills, book hotels, buy movie tickets and do much more. The company says it learns from user’s usage and gets better over time.

“We develop our products keeping in mind the youngsters as they represent our brand and we design our products according to their needs. Our collaboration with Niki.Ai chat-bot was keeping in mind, the growing e-commerce needs of the young generation. Speed X, being the most affordable Dual camera Smartphone is aimed to provide high-end premium features to the Indian Smartphone users. Henceforth, the Speed series will be exclusively sold on online platforms. The Speed X is complete package which specializes in all areas, be it the design, the camera, the hardware or the performance.” said Sanjeev Bhatia, CEO, ZOPO Mobile, India.

ZOPO Speed X specifications:

CPU: 1.3 GHz MT6753 octa-core processor

ZOPO Speed X Price and Availability:

Price: ₹9499

₹9499 Availability: To be available exclusively through e-commerce platforms starting today

So, for ₹9499, would you buy the ZOPO Speed X ? Or would you rather buy some other phone in the same price range ?