ZTE Blade A2 Plus with 5000 mAh battery and 4 GB RAM launched in India for ₹11,999

By Sagar Bakre
As expected, the ZTE Blade A2 Plus, which is the successor to the Blade A2, has been launched today in India.

The ZTE Blade A2 Plus comes with MediaTek’s octa-core processor under the hood which is coupled with 4 GB RAM and Mali-T860 GPU. The device runs ZTE’s custom ROM called Mifavor 3.5 which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The Blade A2 Plus boasts a metal uni-body construction and flaunts a fingerprint scanner at the back. The device sports a 5.5-inch Full-HD display with 2.5D curved glass atop. One of the main highlights of the Blade A2 Plus is its huge 5000 mAh battery. The device comes with 32 GB of on-board storage, however, if that’s not enough, you can expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card.

ZTE Blade A2 Plus specifications:

  • CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • GPU: Mali-T860
  • Operating System: Mifavor 3.5 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
  • Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP with PDAF and dual-tone LED flash
  • Front Camera: 8 MP
  • Internal Storage: 32 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
  • SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano + Nano / Nano + microSD card)
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner
  • Colors: Silver, Gold
  • Battery: 5000 mAh with Fast Charging

ZTE Blade A2 Plus Price and Availability:

  • Price: ₹11,999
  • Availability: Exclusively available on Flipkart from February 6

