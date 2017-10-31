ZTE Blade A3 announced with Dual Selfie Cameras and 4000 mAh battery
Back in June last year, Chinese smartphone brand ZTE launched its affordable Blade A2 in China. Now, the company has further expanded its portfolio of smartphones with the launch of ZTE Blade A3, which is successor to the Blade A2.
The ZTE Blade A3, like its predecessor, is an affordable smartphone. It’s powered by MediTek’s MT6737T SoC that’s paired with 3 GB RAM and backed by Mali-T720 MP2 GPU. At the front, you have a 5.5-inch display having 1280 x 720 pixel resolution and 2.5D curved glass atop.
There are no capacitive navigation keys below the display, hence, you will have to rely on on-screen navigation buttons. Above the display is the dual selfie camera which is the biggest highlight of the ZTE Blade A3. This dual camera setup is a combination of one 5 MP and one 2 MP sensors.
Moving on to the back, you get a single 13 MP camera which is accompanied by LED flash to its right. Below the camera, at the center, is the fingerprint scanner for additional security.
The ZTE Blade A3 has 32 GB of internal storage, and, you also have the option to expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card.
The ZTE Blade A3 runs MiFavor 4.2 which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat, and, keeping the lights on is a huge 4000 mAh battery.
ZTE Blade A3 Specifications
- CPU: 1.45 GHz MediaTek MT6737T quad-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB
- GPU: Mali-T720 MP2
- Operating System: MiFavor 4.2 based on Android 7.0 Nougat
- Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP + 2 MP
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, microUSB
- Colors: Black, Blue
- Battery: 4000 mAh
ZTE Blade A3 Price and Availability
- Price: ¥799 (around $120/₹7800)
- Availability: To be available in China from November 6 through JD.com and ZTE Online Store. No information on availability in other countries
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "ZTE Blade A3 announced with Dual Selfie Cameras and 4000 mAh battery"
big battery and dual cameras at a great price!!