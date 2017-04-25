Keeping up with the trend for smartphones with bigger display, ZTE has now launched the ZTE Blade Max 3 in the US.

ZTE has announced the launch of the ZTE Blade Max 3, which is the company’s latest affordable 4G smartphone with a fingerprint scanner. The device has a massive 6 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the octa core Snapdragon 625 processor with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The ZTE Blade Max 3 has a dual rear camera setup consisting of 13 MP sensors. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a copious 4000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity.

ZTE Blade Max 3 specs:

6.0 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

1.8 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor

2 GB RAM

16 GB internal memory

13 MP primary camera

13 MP secondary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow

Dual SIM, 4G LTE

4000 mAh battery

ZTE Blade Max 3 Price and Availability:

The handset can be purchased on-contract with US Cellular. Further details would be announced later.