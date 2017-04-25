ZTE

ZTE Blade Max 3 with 6 inch display and dual rear camera setup announced

By Jonathan Pereira
Keeping up with the trend for smartphones with bigger display, ZTE has now launched the ZTE Blade Max 3 in the US.

ZTE has announced the launch of the ZTE Blade Max 3, which is the company’s latest affordable 4G smartphone with a fingerprint scanner. The device has a massive 6 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the octa core Snapdragon 625 processor with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The ZTE Blade Max 3 has a dual rear camera setup consisting of 13 MP sensors. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a copious 4000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity.

ZTE Blade Max 3 specs:

  • 6.0 inch display
  • 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution
  • 1.8 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB internal memory
  • 13 MP primary camera
  • 13 MP secondary camera
  • 5 MP front facing camera
  • Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow
  • Dual SIM, 4G LTE
  • 4000 mAh battery

ZTE Blade Max 3 Price and Availability:

The handset can be purchased on-contract with US Cellular. Further details would be announced later.

2 Comments on "ZTE Blade Max 3 with 6 inch display and dual rear camera setup announced"

Pinky

Only 6inch,ZTE think more

4 hours 16 minutes ago
Liu Min Han

6″ isn’t a bit too big!

4 hours 39 minutes ago
