ZTE Blade Max 3 with 6 inch display and dual rear camera setup announced
Keeping up with the trend for smartphones with bigger display, ZTE has now launched the ZTE Blade Max 3 in the US.
ZTE has announced the launch of the ZTE Blade Max 3, which is the company’s latest affordable 4G smartphone with a fingerprint scanner. The device has a massive 6 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the octa core Snapdragon 625 processor with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.
The ZTE Blade Max 3 has a dual rear camera setup consisting of 13 MP sensors. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a copious 4000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity.
ZTE Blade Max 3 specs:
- 6.0 inch display
- 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution
- 1.8 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB internal memory
- 13 MP primary camera
- 13 MP secondary camera
- 5 MP front facing camera
- Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow
- Dual SIM, 4G LTE
- 4000 mAh battery
ZTE Blade Max 3 Price and Availability:
The handset can be purchased on-contract with US Cellular. Further details would be announced later.
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "ZTE Blade Max 3 with 6 inch display and dual rear camera setup announced"
Only 6inch,ZTE think more
6″ isn’t a bit too big!