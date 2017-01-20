Airtel upgrades mobile network in Bihar and Jharkhand with Dual Carrier technology

After upgrading its mobile network in Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan with Dual Carrier technology, Airtel has today announced the roll-out of this technology in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Airtel has upgraded its mobile network in Bihar and Jharkhand by rolling out the Dual Carrier technology. This will now allow Airtel to deliver 4G like speeds to its users on 3G connections.

Airtel will achieve this by combining two carriers of 5 MHz in the 2100 MHz band. With this roll-out, users will not only get higher data speeds on their 3G connections, but, they will also experience better network coverage, both indoors and outdoors, along with an improvement in voice call quality.

“It is our endeavor to constantly innovate and introduce cutting edge technologies that help to deliver a seamless network experience to our customers. The deployment of ‘Dual Carrier’ technology is in line with our focus to deliver a superior network experience to our customers, who can now enjoy a seamless 4G experience. We would like to thank our customers for their cooperation during the network upgrade and invite them to experience our network.” said Mr. Ritesh Singh, CEO – Bihar and Jharkhand, Bharti Airtel.