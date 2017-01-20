Vivo V5 Plus with dual selfie camera goes up for pre-order in India for Rs. 27980

Just a day after Vivo announced the Vivo V5 Plus, the smartphone has now gone up for pre-order in India ahead of the launch.

The Vivo V5 Plus is available for pre-order in India as per information shared by local retailers. The handset is priced at Rs. 27980. Customers pre-booking the device would also be offered a free VR Box. While the pre-orders are available in select cities across the country, Vivo is yet to confirm the same. The handset is expected to be launched in India on January 23.

The Vivo V5 Plus sports a dual front facing camera consisting 20 MP and 8 MP sensors. The device has a 5.5 inch full HD display and is powered by the octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. We should have more details about the handset at the launch event.

