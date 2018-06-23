Alcatel 1 is a low-cost smartphone that goes official with Android Oreo (Go Edition)

Back in February this year, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, French smartphone brand Alcatel announced the entry-level Alcatel 1X smartphone that’s powered by Android Oreo (Go Edition). Well, being an entry-level smartphone, the Alcatel 1X comes with low-end hardware. And now, this French company has announced yet another smartphone – called Alcatel 1 – that’s powered by Android Oreo (Go Edition) and ships with even lower-end hardware.

The Alcatel 1 is powered by MediaTek’s MT6739 quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.4 GHz and is paired with 1 GB RAM. The smartphone also has a measly 8 GB of internal storage, but, you luckily have the option to expand the storage via microSD card, albeit up to 32 GB.

For photography, the Alcatel 1 comes with a 5 MP rear and a 2 MP front camera, which is a downgrade from 8 MP rear and 5 MP front camera on the Alcatel 1X. That said, the Alcatel 1 sports a 5-inch display which is smaller than the 5.3-inch display found on the 1X, however, the resolution remains the same at 960 x 480 pixels.

Lastly, the Alcatel 1 is offered in three colors – Gold, Blue and Black – and, it ships with a 2000 mAh battery which is again a downgrade from the 2460 mAh battery on the 1X.

Like we already said, the Alcatel 1X is powered by Android Oreo (Go Edition). For those unaware, the Android Oreo (Go Edition) is a lightweight version of Android that’s developed for smartphones with low-end hardware, especially the ones having 1 GB or less amount of RAM.

Alcatel 1 Android Oreo (Go Edition) Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor

Alcatel 1 Android Oreo (Go Edition) Price and Availability

