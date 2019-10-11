Amazfit GTS smartwatch with 1.65-inch AMOLED display launched in India for ₹9,999

After teasing its launch, Huami has today finally launched the new Amazfit GTS smartwatch in the Indian market. This is the same smartwatch that was launched in China back in August.

The new Amazfit GTS comes with a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 348 x 442 pixels and 341 ppi pixel density. The display is fingerprint resistant and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top.

The company says that the device is constructed out of aviation-grade aluminum and polymer, and weighs nearly 25 grams. It comes with a silicon strap that users can swap out for a 20mm band.

The device comes with a PPG Bio-tracking optical sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, 6-axis acceleration sensor, ambient light sensor and air pressure sensor. It can be paired to smartphones using Low Energy Bluetooth v5.0 and features GPS + GLONASS for more accurate positioning.

It comes with various health management features such as sedentary reminder, calorie consumption, sleep analysis, and more.

The Amazfit GTS is powered by a 220mAh Lithium Polymer batter and the company claims that it takes around 2 hours to recharge using magnetic or 2-pin POGO connectors. The battery is rated to last for 14 days in daily use mode where the heart rate sensor and sleep monitoring is always enabled. The battery life can be extended to 46 days by putting it in basic mode and turning off the fitness functionalities.

The Huami Amazfit GTS is priced at ₹9,999 and will be available for purchase from 13th October exclusively through Amazon. The device comes in six color options including Lava Grey, Rose Pink, Steel Blue and a few shades of Black, Red and White.