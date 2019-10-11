Redmi Note 8 Pro confirmed to be available via Amazon in India

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will be launching the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones in India on 16th October. Now, the listing of the Redmi Note 8 Pro on Amazon has confirmed that the device will go on sale through Amazon.in.

Along with that, we also expect the smartphone to be available for purchase in India through the company’s own online store Mi.com and will later go on sale through offline stores, weeks after its official launch in India.

Along with the Redmi Note 8 Pro, the company will also be launching the standard Redmi Note 8 in India. To remind you of the specs, the Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ dot notch display and is powered by the MediaTek G90T processor. It comes with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

It comes with a quad-camera setup featuring 64-megapixel sensor + 8-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide lens + 2-megapixel macro lens + 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front side, there’s a 20-megapixel shooter for taking selfies and video calling.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch dot notch Full HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. It comes with a quad-camera setup on the back that consists of a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth camera for Portrait mode.

Coming to the front side, it features a 13 MP snapper with AI Beautify mode. It runs Android 9 Pie OS out of the box with the company’s own MIUI 10 on top. It is powered by a 4000 mAh battery and comes with 18W fast charging support.

