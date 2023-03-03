Amazon Prime Gaming has revealed a full list of games and content for popular titles that subscribers can collect during March 2023. The options offered by Amazon include seven games from a range of genres, in-game content for Riot Games titles, exclusive content, and more.

Last year in December, Amazon launched its Prime Gaming service in India and it allows you to access a bunch of exclusive content for games and a collection of PC games every month for free. Users can access a range of mobile, PC, and Mac games as well as in-game loot at no additional cost.

This month, Prime Gaming members can claim a fresh lineup of seven free games Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition, Adios, I am Fish, Faraway 3: Arctic Escape, Book of Demons, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, and City Legends: Trapping in Mirror – Collector’s Edition. Prime Gaming is offering seven free titles throughout March every Thursday with the first games available from 2nd March.

In addition to that, there’s new in-game content of Riot Games titles available for Prime Gaming members, including League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, and VALORANT, as well as exclusive content for Madden NFL 23, Dead by Daylight, and more.

League of Legends – Until 16th March, Prime members can claim the latest Prime Gaming Capsule, including 350 RP, 5 Mythic Essence, a 1350 RP skin, and more in the competitive and fast-paced video game.

– Until 16th March, Prime members can claim the latest Prime Gaming Capsule, including 350 RP, 5 Mythic Essence, a 1350 RP skin, and more in the competitive and fast-paced video game. League of Legends: Wild Rift – Prime members can make an extra impact on the map by claiming a Random Bauble Chest to mark the spot of slain enemies through 18th March.

– Prime members can make an extra impact on the map by claiming a Random Bauble Chest to mark the spot of slain enemies through 18th March. Legends of Runeterra – In this digital collectible card game, Prime members can claim the Rare Prismatic Chest and Epic Card until 16th March.

– In this digital collectible card game, Prime members can claim the Rare Prismatic Chest and Epic Card until 16th March. VALORANT – Until 23rd March, VALORANT players can claim the Doomscrolling spray in this free-to-play first-person tactical hero shooter.

Prime Gaming revealed that the Wings of the Starlit Feast is the special Genshin Impact exclusive ninth drop available to Prime members: a stylized wind glider and a gift that celebrates a festival witnessed in a distant world. As a reminder, fans who claim four of the eight Genshin Impact content drops available from December 2022 through May 2023 will become eligible to receive the Prime Gaming-exclusive drop. Players can claim the remaining four drops as they become available on Prime Gaming.

Amazon Prime members can look forward to even more great content throughout the month of March, including new in-game loot and content drops for Fall Guys, League of Legends, VALORANT, and more. Here’s check the full lineup on Prime Gaming.

Available Now

Claim Space Crew: Legendary Edition, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, and Tunche [February FGWPs]

Dead by Daylight – 100 Rift Fragments

Divine Knockout – Confetti Knockout FX and A Contest of Strength Profile Card

Fall Guys – Merry Mastodon Bundle

FIFA 23 – Prime Gaming Pack

Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA$125K

League of Legends – Prime Gaming Capsule

League of Legends: Wild Rift – Random Bauble Chest

Legends of Runeterra – Rare Prismatic Chest, Epic Card

Madden 23 – Super Bowl Ultimate Team Pack

New World – The Dragon’s Hoard

PALADINS – Steel-Forged Barik Skin

Realm Royale – Twilight Huntress Hunter Skin

Red Dead Online – Buckley Hat Tint 1, Rivera Hooded Tunic Tint 3, Howl Emote, 5 Gold Bars

Rogue Company – Kyoto Undercover Ronin Outfit

SMITE – Magic: The Gathering Cosmetic Bundle

Valorant – Doomscrolling spray

Warframe – Kudzon Ephemera Cosmetic

Prime Gaming March Calendar

1st March – Last Chance to Claim The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition

1st March – Genshin Impact – Prime Bundle

2nd March – Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition [FGWP]

2nd March – Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA$125K

2nd March – Raid: Shadow Legends – 6 Savage Artifacts

7th March – Last Chance to Claim Onsen Master

7th March – Lost Ark – Magick Society Special Dye Chest

9th March – Adios [FGWP]

9th March – Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA$125K

9th March – I am Fish [FGWP]

14th March – Last Chance to Claim Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield and DKO: Divine Knockout

16th March – Faraway 3: Arctic Escape [FGWP]

21st March – Last Chance to Claim BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad and One Hand Clapping

23trd March – Book of Demons [FGWP]

23rd March – Peaky Blinders: Mastermind [FGWP]

30th March – City Legends: Trapping in Mirror – Collector’s Edition [FGWP]

Amazon Prime members can claim these offers for a limited time at ‘gaming.amazon.com’. More information on this month’s lineup can be found on the official Prime Gaming Blog ‘primegaming.blog’.