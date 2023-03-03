OPPO has rolled out the ColorOS 13 Beta and Official Version for more OPPO smartphones. The company has announced a list of eligible devices that will receive the new ColorOS 13 based on the Android 13 operating system via an OTA update.

Last year, OPPO announced its ColorOS 13 based on Android 13, and the OPPO Find X5 Pro was among the first smartphones to receive the update. Months later, the brand continues to roll out the ColorOS 13 to more smartphones. A few smartphones will get an earlier look at ColorOS 13 in the form of a public beta this month.

The ColorOS 13 Beta Version update is ongoing on OPPO Reno6, OPPO A55, and OPPO F19 Pro handsets. The Beta Version update will be available on OPPO A53s 5G from 3rd March 2023. The ColorOS 13 Official Version update will be available on the OPPO F19 Pro from 30th March 2023. Please note that the Beta version will be released on a batch-by-batch basis.

The ColorOS 13 is the latest version and it offers a refreshing UI experience with the Aquamorphic design and smart multi-device connections. The ColorOS 13 includes a new Home Screen and Control Center with Aquamorphic Design, an Always-on display for multi-tasking, Multi-screen connect, Meeting Assistant, Dynamic Computing Engine, Privacy and Security, and more. Take a look at these top features and highlights of the new ColorOS 13 for OPPO smartphones.

Here’s the ColorOS 13 timeline OPPO has shared for March 2023.

List of devices receiving the ColorOS 13 Beta Version update

OPPO A53s 5G (3rd March 2023)

OPPO Reno6

OPPO A55

OPPO F19 Pro

List of devices receiving the ColorOS 13 Official Version update