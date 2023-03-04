A few weeks ago, OPPO launched its latest Reno8 series smartphone in India, the OPPO Reno8 T 5G is a midrange smartphone featuring a slim and lightweight 3D curved design with a 10-bit 120 Hz AMOLED display. Other highlights of the smartphone include a 108 MP camera, a 40X microscope camera, and packs fast 67W SuperVOOC charging. Know more about the smartphone in our OPPO Reno8 T 5G review.

OPPO Reno8 T 5G Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels), 10-bit depth (1B colors), 120 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 950 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Dragontrail-Star2 glass protection, Micro-curved design with OPPO Glow, 7.7mm slim, 171 grams weight

ColorOS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system CPU: 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core SoC

6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core SoC GPU: Adreno 619 Graphics (840 MHz)

Adreno 619 Graphics (840 MHz) Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Storage: 128 GB internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB (SIM2 slot)

128 GB internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB (SIM2 slot) Main Camera: Triple cameras (108 MP f/1.7 24mm primary + 2 MP f/3.3 34mm microscope + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), 40x microscope zoom, up to 1080p@30fps video recording, LED flash

Triple cameras (108 MP f/1.7 24mm primary + 2 MP f/3.3 34mm microscope + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), 40x microscope zoom, up to 1080p@30fps video recording, LED flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.4 22mm, 1080p@30fps video recording

32 MP f/2.4 22mm, 1080p@30fps video recording Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 Others: In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, stereo speakers, Real Original Sound Technology (Dirac)

In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, stereo speakers, Real Original Sound Technology (Dirac) Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, dual 5G & VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, dual 5G & VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 4,800 mAh battery, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging (100% in 44 minutes), reverse wired charging

4,800 mAh battery, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging (100% in 44 minutes), reverse wired charging Colors: Midnight Black, Sunrise Gold

Midnight Black, Sunrise Gold Price: ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM & 128 GB storage)

₹29,999 (8 GB RAM & 128 GB storage) Availability: 10th February 2023 on Flipkart, OPPO India e-store, and mainline retail outlets from 10th February 2023. Available for pre-order.

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The OPPO Reno8 T 5G uses a micro-curved design with OPPO Glow that glows in light exposure. It has a 3D curved surface covered in aluminum frames, it’s about 7.7mm slim, and is 171 grams light in weight, the overall design looks premium. The OPPO Reno8 T 5G comes in two color variants – Midnight Black, and Sunrise Gold, and we got the Sunrise Gold color as you can see in the images below.

The rear side as you can see has two big camera modules, one of which carries the main 108 MP camera (top one) while the bottom one has two secondary cameras and an LED flash, the rest of the surface is a sleek matte finish. The fingerprint scanner is under the display unlike the side-mounted.

The OPPO Reno8 T 5G equips a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels), 10-bit depth (1B colors), and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display offers impressive quality and is ergonomically designed with curved edges. Furthermore, the display features a 950 nits peak brightness, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and is covered by a Dragontrail-Star2 glass.

The OPPO Reno8 T 5G comes with stereo speakers for louder and better audio output and also features an Always-on Display. Moving to its sides, the power button is on the right side while the two separate volume keys are on the left.

The bottom side has a dual SIM tray supporting 5G connectivity and a microSD card slot on SIM2. The bottom also comes with a USB Type-C port, a microphone (one more at the top), and a stereo loudspeaker (the second one at the earpiece).

Software, User Interface, & Features

OPPO Reno8 T 5G runs on the latest ColorOS 13 based on the Android 13 operating system. The Android security patch is dated 5th December 2022. You can expect at least 2 years of Android upgrades and 3 years of Android security updates for the Reno8 T 5G.

The Reno8 T 5G has all the native Android 13 features topped with ColorOS’ customized perks. The ColorOS 13 was officially rolled out in India last year and is currently the latest Android-based operating system from OPPO. It was first seen on the Reno8 5G along with the OPPO Find X5 Pro after the first ColorOS 13 OTA update rolled out.

The ColorOS 13 is the latest version and it offers a refreshing UI experience with the Aquamorphic design and smart multi-device connections and provides a host of smart features and improvements over its predecessor ColorOS 12. The ColorOS 13 includes a new Home Screen and Control Center with Aquamorphic Design, an Always-on display for multi-tasking, Multi-screen connect, Meeting Assistant, Dynamic Computing Engine, Privacy and Security, and more. Take a look at these top features and highlights of the new ColorOS 13 for OPPO smartphones.

The performance of the UI is smooth and lag-free in our initial use, the Snapdragon 695 and the smooth 120 Hz refresh rate plays a vital role in addition to the ColorOS optimizations. You get a bunch of pre-installed apps which you can remove if not required. The apps include ShareChat, Spotify, Flipkart, Public, LinkedIn, PhonePe, Facebook, Netflix, and more.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The OPPO Reno8 T 5G equips an octa-core CPU from Qualcomm, it is powered by Snapdragon 695 5G SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz. The SoC is paired with an Adreno 619 GPU (840 MHz) for gaming and graphics-intensive tasks, 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage with support for microSD card (SIM2) up to 1 TB.

About the CPU, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 is a midrange SoC manufactured in a 6nm process consisting of 2 + 6 core configurations, two high-performance Kryo 660 Gold cores clocked at 2.2 GHz, and six power-efficient Kryo 660 Silver cores clocked at 1.7 GHz.

The CPU offers fast and smooth performance, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 is likely faster than Snapdragon 750G and somewhat ahead compared to the MediaTek Dimensity 810. You can expect a midrange CPU and gaming performance out of this chip.

If you are a performance user or hard gamer and demand more hardware power, you might want to look for options, this price range might offer you smartphones with even faster processing power, the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 as well as Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. Take the Reno8 5G for instance with the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 which is significantly faster than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695.

There’s only a single 8 GB RAM variant, the RAM can be virtually expanded up to 8 GB via its RAM Expansion feature, which means a total of 16 GB RAM is available on the phone. The price for the OPPO Reno8 T 5G is ₹29,999 for its lone 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and is available on Flipkart and OPPO India e-store as well as offline retail channels.

Cameras

The OPPO Reno8 T 5G comes with a triple camera setup on its back, you can see two big camera modules, one of which carries the main 108 MP camera. The primary camera is 108 MP with f/1.7 aperture whereas the other two secondary cameras are 2 MP.

The two secondary cameras include a 2 MP f/3.3 microscope lens with 40x magnification and a 2 MP f/2.4 for depth measuring. The front side has a 32 MP f/2.4 selfie camera in a punch-hole design. You won’t find a wide-angle or any telephoto camera on the phone, but you do get a micro-camera which is rarely seen on other smartphone manufacturers.

Surprisingly, the micro-camera mimics the visuals seen on a real microscope. The microscope mode explores very tiny details of the object which you can’t see with your naked eye. The microscope camera was first seen on the OPPO F21 Pro which had a 30X magnification compared to the larger 40X magnification found on the OPPO Reno8 T 5G. The realme GT2 Pro also offers a 40x micro-camera in the flagship category.

You get a bunch of camera modes and features that you can use – modes such as Night, Video, Photo, Portrait, PRO, Extra HD, PANO, SLO-MO, TIME-LAPSE, Dual-view video, Microscope, STICKER, Text scanner, and Google Lens are found on the camera app.

The main camera allows users to record up to 1080p videos at 30 fps and slow-motion videos up to 720p at 120 fps. The video capabilities are quite average in our opinion, at least a 4K recording is recommended, and a slow motion recording of 1080p compared to the competition in the segment. The camera comes with a Retouch feature (in 720p) and real-time filters in video recording but does not support Ultra Steady Video.

The camera performs extremely good in daylight and fairly well in low light, it gave us among the best bokeh effects in the photos taken in 3X zoom mode, and the overall picture quality is impressive. The microscopic images are mind-boggling and at times scary as well. Take a look at these camera samples we took from the OPPO Reno8 T 5G cameras.

OPPO Reno8 T 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

For its battery, the OPPO Reno8 T 5G packs a 4,800 mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. The battery size is slightly smaller compared to a typical 5,000 mAh and this is due to its slim size. You can expect a battery life of up to 2 days depending upon your usage.

The fast charger can charge the battery up to 100% in 44 minutes, 5 mins of charging give you 5.5 hours of calling and 15 minutes of charging gives you 9 hours of video streaming as per OPPO. The Reno8 T 5G can last up to 1600 charging cycles which indicate at least 4-5 years and the battery performance is still more than 80% of its capacity.

Verdict – OPPO Reno8 T 5G Review

The OPPO Reno8 T 5G offers a stunning 10-bit 120 Hz AMOLED display, a slim and lightweight curved design with a colorful glowing back, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, ColorOS 13 features and perks, stereo speakers, and a decent Snapdragon 695 performance. The microscope camera is something you would want to play with and it does fairly well with its cameras, we would miss the 4K video recording support. The OPPO Reno8 T 5G is overall a good performer with great design, great display, and fast charging capabilities and can be considered if you have a budget of ₹30,000.

Get OPPO Reno8 T 5G on OPPO India store | Flipkart