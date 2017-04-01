Android Wear 2.0 update is rolling out to five more smartwatches

Yesterday we told you that the Android Wear 2.0 update has been delayed and that it’s only being rolled out to four smartwatches. The reason for the delay is a bug found in the update, however, Google seems to have fixed that bug as the Android Wear 2.0 update is now being rolled out to five more smartwatches.

The Android Wear 2.0 update is already being rolled out to Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch, Tag Heuer Connected and Polar M600. However, the Wear 2.0 update is being rolled out to five more smartwatches now which include Fossil Q Wander, Fossil Q Marshal, Michael Kors ACCESS Bradshaw, Michael Kors ACCESS Dylan and Nixon The Mission.

The Wear 2.0 update to all these smartwatches is rolled out over-the-air, and, to receive the update on your smartwatch, you will have to keep your smartwatch on its charger and keep it connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

Google released Android Wear 2.0 in February this year and it’s been more than a month and a half now since its release, but still, the update is only rolling out to nine smartwatches in total. There are a total of 20 smartwatches that Google said would receive the Wear 2.0 update, but, not even half of them have received it yet.

Hopefully, Google will speed up the process and start rolling out the update to the remaining 11 smartwatches within the next two weeks. Here’s a list of smartwatches that will receive Android Wear 2.0 update. Did yours make it to the list?

