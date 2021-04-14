ASUS launches Zenbook Duo 14 and Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED laptops in India; starts at Rs 99,990

ASUS has today launched two of its new laptops in the Indian market — Zenbook Duo 14 and Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED. Both of them feature a dual-display design, bringing a secondary display which the company prefers to call ScreenPad Plus.

Asus ZenBook Duo 14

It comes with a 14-inch Full-HD LED-backlit display that offers 1920 x 1080 pixels screen resolution with 100 percent sRGB coverage and 400 nits of peak brightness. There is also a 12.65-inch tilting ScreenPad Plus secondary display that has a 1920 x 515 pixels resolution and includes stylus support.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Intel Core i7-1156G7 processor, along with Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU and up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The machine also has up to 1TB of M.2 SSD. As for software, it is running the Windows 10 Home edition.

Connectivity-wise, the laptop offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, one HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0 wireless connectivity options.

It comes with Harman Kardon-backed speakers and includes an array of microphones with support for Cortana. The notebook also includes artificial intelligence (AI) powered noise cancellation feature.

The Asus ZenBook Duo 14 has a starting price of Rs 99,990 in India and is now already available for purchase in India.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED

It comes with a 15.6-inch OLED 4K UHD NanonEdge touch-enabled display with 178-degree viewing angles, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and up to 400 nits of brightness. There’s also a 14.1-inch tilting ScreenPad Plus display that offers 3840 x 1100 pixels screen resolution and has stylus support.

The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 comes packed with up to Intel Core i9-10980HK processor, along with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. There are two Thunderbolt 3 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, and HDMI 2.1.

There’s also a microphone array and Harman Kardon-backed speakers. It packs a 92Wh battery. The laptop has a starting price of Rs 2,39,990 and will be available for purchase in India next month.