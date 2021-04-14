Top 11 OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G Tips And Tricks You Should Know

OPPO Reno5 Pro isn’t an everyday smartphone, it packs a whole bunch of features, it looks cool, and has enough power to handle the most advanced mobile games of now, thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ CPU, not to mention the exceptional cameras it has. When we talk about the Reno5 Pro features, it has all the Android 11 goodness with its new ColorOS 11.1 interface, so here’s what you need to know if you own an OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, take a look at these useful tips and tricks to make the most out of it.

1) Take Screenshots Quickly Using 3 Fingers

Taking screenshots wasn’t easy until the gestures arrived, the gesture-based shortcuts have given us the freedom to do simple tasks and use shortcuts without using any physical keys, all it takes is a swipe or a simple gesture. The screenshots can be taken easily with the three fingers gesture, all you have to do is swipe your three fingers from the top to the bottom and the screenshot will be saved automatically to the gallery.

This feature is enabled by default, however, you can access the gesture settings for it under the Settings.

Go to Settings -> Convenience Tools -> Gestures & Motions -> 3-Finger Screenshot.

2) Take Half Or Partial Screenshots

Similarly, the same gesture can be used for taking partial screenshots, this time you need to hold the three fingers on the screen before swiping down. What exactly are the partial screenshots? Partial screenshots gesture capture a portion of the screen and the images saved will be not the full screen, but the section you have selected, these are the partial screenshots, unlike the full screenshots.

When swiping to the bottom, you will be given a selection on the screen for taking screen, remember, you will have to hold the three fingers on the screen for a second then swipe down. Once you see the selection, choose the screen area as per your requirements and take partial screenshots.

3) Lock Apps With Fingerprints

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G has a fingerprint scanner built under the screen and it can be used not only to lock the phone but can be used to lock the apps that are installed on it. If someone tries to access the apps on your phone, fingerprint authentication will be triggered and it makes sense if you have an unlocked phone and anyone can access the apps, vulnerable it is.

Before you start with this tip, you will have to register the fingerprint scanner in the Settings -> Fingerprint, face & password -> Add fingerprint. Once done, go to Fingerprint -> Use fingerprint for and select the slider App lock. If you are asked to set up a lockscreen and security passcode, add them. That’s it, you are done with the first step, now is the time to choose the apps that you want to lock using the fingerprints.

To choose the app you want to lock with the fingerprints, go to Settings -> Privacy -> App lock. Choose the ones that you want to lock and go back to the homescreen. Now try to open any app that you have selected for the App lock, you will see the fingerprint authentication on the screen.

4) Record Any Screen Activity & Gameplay

The OPPO Reno5 Pro equips a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ flagship CPU for gaming and heavy tasks, and no wonder if you are gaming or doing any activity, the ColorOS 11 allows you to record games or anything you do on the screen and share the same with your friends or upload it to your social media accounts.

There’s a built-in screen recorder that helps you to record the screen activity, just tap the screen recorder shortcut from the notification panel and tap the Record button you see on the floating bar. Once you are done with the recording, tap the Stop button and a video file with the screen activity will be saved in your phone’s Gallery.

You can set or tweak the screen recording options under the Settings -> Convenience tools -> Screen recording. Change the video resolution, video frame rate, as well as record video from the front camera while recording a screen simultaneously. Cool isn’t it?

5) Access Quick Shortcuts Using Smart Side Bar

Make use of the Smart Sidebar on your phone, it can be used from anywhere while on the screen. The Smart Sidebar is a quick shortcut bar that helps you to access the shortcuts from any screen. The Smart Sidebar opens a group of handy shortcuts like taking screenshots, screen recording, screen translation, file manager, calculator, voice recorder, and a bunch of app shortcuts (if chosen).

The Smart Side Bar can be used by swiping from the right side edge where you will see a small bar hanging on the edge.

Enter the Smart Sidebar settings under Settings -> Convenience tools -> Smart Sidebar.

6) Split-Screen Using 3 Fingers Gesture

Just like using the three-finger gesture for taking screenshots, the same gesture (if used inversely) can also be used for split-screen enabling you to use two apps at the same time in split-screen mode. Swiping from the bottom to top using your three fingers, you can enter the split-screen mode, and you will be able to choose another app for the second half of the screen. Do note that, you will have to start with an app to use the split-screen mode, you can use it at homescreen.

The settings for the split-screen mode can be found in the Settings -> Convenience tools -> Split screen .

7) Plug & Play USB Drives/Keyboard/Mouse

OPPO Reno5 Pro supports USB devices, by using an OTG cable or converter, you can use a USB drive, an external mouse, or a USB keyboard. To use USB drives or a USB keyboard/mouse on your phone, connect your USB device using the OTG connector. Once you have plugged in the USB device, enable the OTG connection feature found under the Settings -> Additional settings.

Go to the Settings -> Additional settings -> OTG connection to mount the connected USB device. Now you will be able to use the USB device plugged into your phone.

8) View Real-Time Internet Speed In Status Bar

Those who download files or stream videos might want to know the actual speed of the internet they get on the phone, be it Wi-Fi or Mobile Data. The OPPO Reno5 Pro will show you the real-time internet speed in the status bar, you just need to enable a quick setting on the phone.

Head to Settings -> Notifications & status bar -> Real-time network speed and tap the slider. Check the status bar and notice the real-time speed indicator.

9) View Remaining Battery In Status Bar

The battery indicator in the corner of the screen doesn’t show you how much the battery is remaining. A battery percentage lets you decide when to charge the phone and how long you have to use it, all it takes is a simple shortcut that allows you to see the remaining percentage of the battery in the status bar just alongside the clock.

Go to the Settings -> Notification & status bar and hit the Battery percentage slider to see the battery percentage in the status bar.

10) Launch Google Assistant Quickly With Power Key

The Google Assistant can be accessed quickly with the Power key and if you are among the ones who use Google Assistant for anything, this shortcut is for you. To launch Google Assistant quickly on your smartphone, just press and hold the power button for 0.5 seconds and the Google Assistant will open no matter on which screen you are on.

Go to Settings -> Convenience tools , and at the bottom, turn on the slider that says Wake Google Assistant with Power button .

11) Check RAM Usage

The OPPO Reno5 Pro has as much as 8 GB RAM and you have the option to view the RAM usage if you are a heavy multitasker as well as a gamer. To check how much RAM is free and available to use, a quick setting will allow you to see the free amount of RAM by heading to the Recent Apps menu.

Go to the Settings -> Additional settings -> Recent tasks manager and turn on the slider Display RAM/Memory information for recent tasks .

That was all about the OPPO Reno5 Pro tips, tricks, quick shortcuts, gestures, and features. If you like our stuff, check out more here – Android & iPhone tutorials and guides.

