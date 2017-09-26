ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Dual Front Camera Samples

ASUS has unveiled the new ZenFone 4 series in India and the company has been emphasizing more on selfie camera rather than the rear. ASUS also joins the selfie bandwagon with its ZenFone 4 Selfie sporting dual front cameras (20 MP + 8 MP) with Softlight LED flash. But, how cool is the ZenFone 4 Selfie camera? Check out sample shots below.

ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Front Camera Specifications

Front Camera: Dual Cameras 20 MP + 8 MP, f/2.0, 120-degree wide angle view

Dual Cameras 20 MP + 8 MP, f/2.0, 120-degree wide angle view Optical Image Stabilization (OIS): N/A

N/A Front Flash: Softlight LED Flash

Softlight LED Flash Features: Wide Angle, Normal, Face Beauty, Group selfie, Portrait mode, LIVEOn, Watermark, Touch Capture, Voice Capture, Palm Capture, Timer, Mirrored Selfie, Geo-tagging, Tap to Focus, HDR, Color Filters, Burst Shot

Wide Angle, Normal, Face Beauty, Group selfie, Portrait mode, LIVEOn, Watermark, Touch Capture, Voice Capture, Palm Capture, Timer, Mirrored Selfie, Geo-tagging, Tap to Focus, HDR, Color Filters, Burst Shot Video Recording: 1080p videos @30fps

As mentioned earlier, the ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie is all about the selfies, the performance of the phone is mainly entry level since it is using a 1.4 GHz octa-core processor from Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC paired 4 GB RAM.

The rear camera is backed up with a 16 MP sensor whereas the front camera uses dual sensors instead of one. The ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie has dual selfie cameras, one of 20 MP (main camera) alongside another 8 MP 120-degree wide-angle camera for wider selfies (wefies). Both the cameras support Softlight LED flash that delivers the perfect amount of fill light during low-light situations.

The camera offers numerous features including the Portrait mode, wide selfie, real-time Beautification mode, all come inside the ASUS’ innovative SelfieMaster camera app. The beautification works even when you go live on social media.

Upon using the Portrait mode, you can add the bookeh effect. This feature works on all the three cameras. The 20 MP camera takes stunning shots, the bokeh effect is good, though not perfect, and the quality of the 8 MP wide-angle camera is average.

ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Dual Front Camera Samples

The dual front cameras on the ZenFone 4 Selfie are fairly decent, the images show deep details and colors, thanks to its 20 MP camera. It adds the bookeh effect in the selfies which only a few smartphones can achieve, Vivo V5 Plus and Vivo V7+ are among them. ASUS has managed to offer a featured camera phone. Due to its convincing price, it is a smartphone that needs to be considered. In a nutshell, the ASUS Zenfone 4 Selfie is made for selfie lovers.