ASUS Zenfone 7 specs and pricing details leak ahead of launch next week

After launching the ASUS Zenfone 6 series smartphones last year, the company is now all set to launch its successor — Zenfone 7 series next week on 26th August. Ahead of the launch, some key details related to the device has surfaced online.

The ASUS Zenfone 7 specifications have leaked, suggesting that the phone is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, making it the flagship offering from the company.

It is also said to have a 5000mAh battery and we expect the company to offer some kind of fast charging support. Additionally, it has been leaked that the 6 GB RAM model costs €499, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage model is priced at €549.

If the leaked pricing turns out to be true, then the Zenfone 7 will be among the most affordable flagship smartphones out there. The teaser from the Taiwanese company hints that it will feature a flip camera design, which we have already seen on the Zenfone 6. ASUS is using hashtag #FlipYourWorld to create hype about the phone.

Another leak reveals that the smartphone could come with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ LCD display with the traditional 60Hz refresh rate, manufactured by China-based BOE. In the camera department, it could have a 64 MP main Sony IMX686 sensor, a 12 MP sensor, a Sony IMX363 wide-angle lens, and a ToF sensor.

