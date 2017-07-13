The ASUS ZenFone AR, which was unveiled earlier this year, has been launched today in India with a price tag of ₹49,999. The ASUS ZenFone AR is the world’s first smartphone to come with 8 GB RAM. Besides, it’s also the first smartphone in the world which supports both Daydream VR and Tango AR platforms.

The ASUS ZenFone AR is powered by Snapdragon 821 SoC which is Qualcomm’s flagship chipset of last year. It’s paired with 8 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 530 GPU. The device sports a 5.7-inch QHD Super AMLOLED display which is protected by Gorilla Glass 4.

The ZenFone AR comes with a 23 MP camera at the back which is accompanied by dual-LED flash and is capable of capturing RAW images. It also supports both OIS and EIS for blur-free images, and, features subject tracking TriTech AF system which consists of laser auto-focus and PDAF. Having said that, the ZenFone AR also has an 8 MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Also, apart from the 23 MP primary camera at the back, there’s also a Motion Tracking Camera (that large lens) and a Depth Sensing Camera. Both these cameras help in subject tracking and distance measurements, ultimately helping the users view virtual objects through the smartphone using the AR (Augmented Reality) tech.

Speaking of the design, the ASUS ZenFone AR is around 8.9 mm thin and weighs 170 grams. It boasts leather finish at back and has metal frame along the sides. There’s also a home button on the front housing a fingerprint scanner which is flanked by capacitive navigation keys.

“Our phones already assist us in our day-to-day lives, but we know they can do even more. With ZenFone AR, we desire to turn your physical world into a magical world by enabling it to perceive space and motion that goes beyond the boundaries of a touch screen. Wee’re excited to be a part of the augmented reality universe, which will soon be part of our lifestyle.” said Peter Chang, Regional Head, South Asia & Country Head, System Business Group – ASUS India.

ASUS ZenFone AR specifications:

CPU: 2.34 GHz Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor

2.34 GHz Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4

8 GB LPDDR4 GPU: Adreno 530

Adreno 530 Operating System: ASUS ZenUI 3.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

ASUS ZenUI 3.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.7-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 and Blue light filter

5.7-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 and Blue light filter Rear Camera: 23 MP PixelMaster 3.0 with f/2.0 aperture, 6P lens, 4-axis Optical Image Stabilization, 3-axis Electronic Image Stabilization, Depth of Field, 4K video recording at 30 FPS, laser auto-focus, PDAF and dual-LED flash

23 MP PixelMaster 3.0 with f/2.0 aperture, 6P lens, 4-axis Optical Image Stabilization, 3-axis Electronic Image Stabilization, Depth of Field, 4K video recording at 30 FPS, laser auto-focus, PDAF and dual-LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and Screen Flash

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and Screen Flash Internal Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.0 (also comes with 100 GB Google Drive storage valid for 2 years)

128 GB UFS 2.0 (also comes with 100 GB Google Drive storage valid for 2 years) External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Dual Hybrid (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Sensor, Daydream VR, Tango AR, 5-magnet speaker with NXP Smart Amp, DTS Headphone:X ™ virtual 7.1 surround sound, Dual internal mic with ASUS Noise Reduction Technology

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Sensor, Daydream VR, Tango AR, 5-magnet speaker with NXP Smart Amp, DTS Headphone:X ™ virtual 7.1 surround sound, Dual internal mic with ASUS Noise Reduction Technology Battery: 3300 mAh with Power Delivery 2.0, Quick Charge 3.0 and 18W Fast Charging

ASUS ZenFone AR Price and Availability:

Price: ₹49,999

₹49,999 Availability: To be available exclusively on Flipkart.

ASUS ZenFone AR Launch Offers: