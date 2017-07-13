Android Apps

WhatsApp for Android now lets you share any type of file

By Sagar Bakre
1

More than two weeks ago, we told you that WhatsApp might soon let you share any type of file you want as it was testing this feature in the beta version of its app. Well, it seems the company is done testing this feature as it is now available in the official version of Android.

whatsapp-android-share-any-file-update

The changelog on WhatsApp’s Play Store listing says “You can send documents of any type. To send a document, open a chat, tap attach – document“. This confirms that the feature has been added to the stable version of WhatsApp for Android.

Well, we did open WhatsApp in Play Store from our smartphone, but, we didn’t see anything mentioned about this new feature in the changelog. Also, our app was shown as being on the latest version and we were not able to share any files apart from documents.

Well, if you too aren’t seeing this, we suggest you wait it out as it will take some time for this feature to reach all the users of WhatsApp for Android. More importantly, don’t think that you will be able to share movies which weigh in GBs on WhatsApp. There’s a limit to the size of files you can share. Android users can share a file having a maximum size of 100 MB, whereas, for iOS, it’s 128 MB. If you are on Windows Phone, the limit is 104 MB, and, for WhatsApp Web/Desktop, it’s 64 MB.

By the way, are you able to share any type of file you want on WhatsApp for Android?

Download Link: WhatsApp for Android

Source

Sagar Bakre

Loves to keep a close watch on the Smartphone Industry to bring the latest news for you.

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "WhatsApp for Android now lets you share any type of file"

avatar
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

at last, able to share XL-sheets as well!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 minutes 41 seconds ago
wpDiscuz