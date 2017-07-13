WhatsApp for Android now lets you share any type of file

More than two weeks ago, we told you that WhatsApp might soon let you share any type of file you want as it was testing this feature in the beta version of its app. Well, it seems the company is done testing this feature as it is now available in the official version of Android.

The changelog on WhatsApp’s Play Store listing says “You can send documents of any type. To send a document, open a chat, tap attach – document“. This confirms that the feature has been added to the stable version of WhatsApp for Android.

Well, we did open WhatsApp in Play Store from our smartphone, but, we didn’t see anything mentioned about this new feature in the changelog. Also, our app was shown as being on the latest version and we were not able to share any files apart from documents.

Well, if you too aren’t seeing this, we suggest you wait it out as it will take some time for this feature to reach all the users of WhatsApp for Android. More importantly, don’t think that you will be able to share movies which weigh in GBs on WhatsApp. There’s a limit to the size of files you can share. Android users can share a file having a maximum size of 100 MB, whereas, for iOS, it’s 128 MB. If you are on Windows Phone, the limit is 104 MB, and, for WhatsApp Web/Desktop, it’s 64 MB.

By the way, are you able to share any type of file you want on WhatsApp for Android?

Download Link: WhatsApp for Android

