ASUS ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1 go on sale in India, here are the pricing and offer details

Taiwanese technology brand ASUS launched two new smartphones in India exactly a week ago – the ZenFone Max M1 and the ZenFone Lite L1. Both of these are budget smartphones, and, starting today, they are now available for purchase in India.

The ASUS ZenFone Max M1 is priced at ₹7499, whereas the ZenFone Lite L1 is priced at ₹5999. Both these smartphones are available for purchase exclusively through Flipkart. The ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1 are similar smartphones with some hardware differences.

Both the ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1 are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 SoC, but, they are differentiated based on RAM count, camera, internal storage and battery capacity.

The ZenFone Max M1 comes with 3 GB RAM whereas the ZenFone Lite L1 comes with 2 GB RAM. Both the smartphones comes with 13 MP rear camera, but, the ZenFone Max M1 comes with an 8 MP camera on the front whereas the ZenFone Lite L1 comes with a 5 MP camera on the front.

Furthermore, the ZenFone Max M1 has 32 GB of storage on-board, but the ZenFone Lite L1 comes with 16 GB of storage. However, you do have the option to further expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card on both the smartphones.

Lastly, the ZenFone Max M1 ships with a 4000 mAh battery whereas the ZenFone Lite L1 comes packed with a 3000 mAh battery. Oh, and yes, the ZenFone Lite L1 doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner which is present on the ZenFone Max M1.

ASUS ZenFone Max M1 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

ASUS ZenFone Max M1 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹7499 (introductory price)

ASUS ZenFone Lite L1 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

ASUS ZenFone Lite L1 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹5999 (introductory price)

Offers