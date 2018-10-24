Google Chromecast 3 launched in India: Price, Availability and Offers

Two weeks ago, at its October 9 event, Mountain View-based Internet giant Google announced a plethora of new products. Google announced the third-gen Pixel smartphones, Home Hub, and the Pixel Slate. But, after the announcement of these products, Google also announced the Chromecast 3 that didn’t get as much as attention as other products, and, two weeks from the announcement, the Chromecast 3 has now been launched in India by Google.

The Chomecast 3 is successor to the Chromecast 2 that was launched in India way back in April 2016 with a price tag of ₹3399. Both the Chromecast 2 and Chromecast 3 differ a bit from each other in terms of design.

The Chromecast 2 came with a glossy finish that made it prone to scratches, but, the Chromecast 3 comes with a matte finish that should add make it less prone to scratches. Furthermore, the Chromecast 2 had a Chrome logo on top of it, but the Chromecast 3 has Google’s ‘G’ logo instead.

The Chromecast 3 is a steaming device that lets you stream your favorite content from 800+ apps like Youtube, Netflix, Hotstar, SonyLiv and Gaana to your TV. To steam this content, you have to connect the Chromecast 3 to your TV through HDMI.

Once connected to the TV, you can start streaming content from compatible apps to your TV with the help of a smartphone or tablet. The Chromecast 3 is compatible with Android phones and tablets, and iPhones and iPads. But, it’s not just limited to Android and iOS, it’s also compatible with MacBook, Windows laptops, and Chromebook. Besides, what’s worth noting is that you can continue using your device without interrupting what’s playing on the TV. Cool, isn’t it?

The Chromecast 3 is 15% faster than its predecessor, and, it also comes with Google Assistant. But, it doesn’t come with any built-in mic or a remote control, hence, the only way you can control the Chromecast 3 by giving voice commands is by using the connected device.

In addition to the HDMI plug that’s used to connect to the TV, the Chromecast 3 also comes with a micro USB port for charging. Furthermore, the wireless connectivity is supported through Wi-Fi 802.11 ac on both the 2.4 and 5 GHz channels.

That said, the Chromecast 3 supports streaming in 1080p resolution at 60 frames/second, thus, if you want 4K, the Chromecast 3 isn’t the device you should be buying.

Google Chromecast 3 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹3499

₹3499 Availability: Available on Flipkart

Google Chromecast 3 Offers