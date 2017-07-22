Bingo F1 and F2 Fitness Bands launched in India for Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 1,699 respectively

Bingo Technologies, the India accessories maker has launched a duo of new wrist bands. These two bands called F1 and F2 Smart succeed last year’s M2 Smart Band and bring fitness features to the wrist of the user.

The new bands seem to be mostly an improved design of the M2 smart band. Despite that, the software has gained some more features. The F1 band comes with a 0.71-inch (96 x 32 pixels) OLED touch screen, and are water resistant up to 30 meters. Sensors include a pedometer to count steps, heart rate sensor, and a sleep monitoring sensor. The wearables can connect Android and iOS to stream data from the smartphone. Both bands come with a 230 mAh battery that can keep it going for 300 hours on standby. The F2 Smart is bigger in terms of screen and battery. It has a 2.22-inch screen with FQVGA 240*204 pixel resolution and a 320 mAh battery. Other specs remain the same.

Bingo F1 Fitness Band Specifications

0.71-inch (96 x 32 pixels) OLED Touch Screen Battery: 230mAh

230mAh Sensors : Heart rate monitor, Pedometer, Sedentary reminder, Sleep monitor

: Heart rate monitor, Pedometer, Sedentary reminder, Sleep monitor Compatibility : iOS and Android

: iOS and Android Others: Bluetooth 4.0, IP67 Rating

Bingo F2 Fitness Band Specifications

2.22-inch FQVGA (240 x 204 pixels) OLED Touch Screen Battery: 320mAh

320mAh Memory: 228MB +32MB

228MB +32MB Sensors : Heart rate monitor, Pedometer, Sedentary reminder, Sleep monitor

: Heart rate monitor, Pedometer, Sedentary reminder, Sleep monitor Compatibility : iOS and Android

: iOS and Android Others: Bluetooth 4.0, IP67 Rating

Price and Availability

In terms of price, the F2 Fitness band costs Rs. 1,699 and while the smaller F1 costs Rs. 1,499. They are available in Blue, Pink, Green, Black and Purple colors on Flipkart and Amazon respectively.