Black Shark 2 Pro powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC appears on AnTuTu

Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone was launched earlier this year and now the Xiaomi-backed company is all set to launch the Black Shark 2 Pro smartphone in China on 30th July. Ahead of the launch, the phone has appeared on benchmarking platform AnTuTu.

The phone’s listing on AnTuTu confirms that the Black Shark 2 Pro, which carries model number ‘BlackShark DTL-A0’, will come powered by the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor.

It also revealed that the smartphone will feature a Full HD+ display which is expected to be of 6.39-inch in size and have an AMOLED panel. It will pack 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage, and will be running Android 9 Pie operating system.

In the benchmark test, the smartphone managed to score 405,598 points, which is 8% higher when compared to 375,592 points in the Black Shark 2. We should know more details, including the specifications when the phone gets launched in a few days.

The Black Shark 2 features a 6.39-inch AMOLED pressure sensitivity display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 43.5ms input latency and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB storage.

The device features a 48 MP f/1.75 0.8μm primary camera paired with a 12 MP f/2.2 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front side, the smartphone comes equipped with a 20 MP shooter with f/2.0. Running on Android 9 Pie OS, the phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging technology.

