How to clear Instagram search history [Android Guide]

Instagram – a photo-sharing social media app – is a place where you get to see all types of photos (and videos). Since its launch in October 2010, the app has grown by leaps and bounds, especially in the past few years – both in terms of features as well as user base. There’s so much of content over Instagram that you would keep on scrolling endlessly through the Explore tab – a place which shows you content based on the posts you have liked and the accounts you have followed.

Well, from that same Explore tab, you can also search for brands, people, tags and places you are interested. However, after you are done searching something and revisit this tab, your last searches pop-up. This can sometimes be annoying if you don’t want to be presented with your old searches for whatever reason – be it privacy or just to avoid embarrassment (ahem ahem, you know what we mean) when someone accidentally sees your searches.

Thankfully, it’s possible to clear Instagram search history so that your searches don’t keep re-appearing when you are searching for something else. Don’t know how to clear Instagram search history? Well, read on, as we show how it’s done.

How to clear Instagram search history

Step 1: Open the Instagram app and tap on your profile picture shown at the bottom-right corner of the screen. This will take you to your Instagram profile. There, tap on the ‘three-dot menu‘ button that’s located at the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: This will take you to the Options menu. There, scroll down to the bottom and tap on the ‘Clear Search History‘ option and then tap on ‘Yes, I’m sure‘ to clear Instagram search history of your account.

Well that’s it. That’s how you clear Instagram search history. However, do note that if you are logged in to multiple accounts in Instagram, the search history will be only cleared for the active account. If you want to clear Instagram search history for all the accounts that you are logged in to, you will have to switch to those accounts and clear Instagram search history individually for all of them.

Having said that, it’s also worth noting that clearing your Instagram search history is temporary. For example, if you searched for Android and cleared the search history and search for it again, it will reappear in your Instagram search history.

Moreover, it’s also worth noting that clearing Instagram search history doesn’t stop certain accounts from appearing as suggestions in the Search & Explore tab. If you no longer want those accounts to appear there, you can simply long-press on those account names and then tap on ‘Hide’. This will permanently prevent them from appearing in your Search & Explore tab.

We hope this article turned out to be helpful to you to clear Instagram search history.