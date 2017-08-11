Coolpad Cool Play 6 with 13 MP dual rear cameras and 6 GB RAM launching in India later this month

Chinese manufacturer Coolpad is all set to launch a new smartphone in India. The company is going to launch the Coolpad Cool Play 6 in India later this month on 20th. The smartphone was first launched in China though back in May this year.

Coolpad has started an event on its Facebook page which teases the launch of Cool Play 6 in India. The event started on August 6 and ends on August 20. The company is also sharing different images on its Facebook page teasing the Cool Play 6 using the hashtag #LiveToPlay.

The Coolpad Cool Play 6 flaunts a uni-body metal design and comes with Snapdragon 653 SoC under the hood which is coupled with 6 GB RAM. The phone sports a 5.5-inch Full-HD display and boots up to Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

The highlight of the Cool Play 6 is not only the 6 GB RAM though. The phone also comes with 13 MP dual camera setup at the back along with a huge 4060 mAh battery which should be able to get you through a day with ease. For selfies, you get an 8 MP camera on the front, and, to store all the photos and videos, there’s 64 GB of storage on board.

The Coolpad Cool Play 6 was is priced at CNY 1499 in China which translates to around ₹14,430 in India, hence, we are expecting Coolpad to price it around the ₹15,000 mark in India. We will know more about the pricing and availability of the Cool Play 6 in India once it goes official in the country on August 20.