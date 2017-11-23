Coolpad Note 5 Lite 32 GB storage variant launched in India

Chinese smartphone brand Coolpad launched the Note 5 Lite in India back in March this year, and, it came along with 16 GB of internal storage. Now, Coolpad has launched the 32 GB storage variant in India.

Apart from the bump in internal storage, everything else remains the same on the Coolpad Note 5 Lite 32 GB storage variant. Like the 16 GB storage variant, the 32 GB variant is also powered by MediaTek’s MT6735CP quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.0 GHz. It is paired with 3 GB RAM and is backed by Mali-T720 GPU to handle graphically intensive tasks.

The Coolpad Note 5 Lite sports a 5-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and 2.5D curved glass atop. There’s a 13 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front, both of which are accompanied by LED flash.

The Coolpad Note 5 Lite runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Cool UI 8.0 layered on top, and, it also has a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security. The Note 5 Lite ships with a 2500 mAh battery, and, is available in Rose Gold color.

The Coolpad Note 5 Lite 32 GB storage variant is priced at ₹8199, and, the 16 GB storage variant is now available for ₹7499.

Coolpad Note 5 Lite Specifications

CPU: 1.0 GHz MT6735CP quad-core processor

1.0 GHz MT6735CP quad-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Mali-T720

Mali-T720 Operating System: Cool UI 8.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Cool UI 8.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with LED flash

8 MP with LED flash Internal Storage: 16/32 GB

16/32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n SIM: Dual-SIM

Dual-SIM Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Gold, Grey, Rose Gold (only for 32 GB storage variant)

Gold, Grey, Rose Gold (only for 32 GB storage variant) Battery: 2500 mAh

Coolpad Note 5 Lite Price and Availability