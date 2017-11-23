Coolpad Note 5 Lite 32 GB storage variant launched in India
Chinese smartphone brand Coolpad launched the Note 5 Lite in India back in March this year, and, it came along with 16 GB of internal storage. Now, Coolpad has launched the 32 GB storage variant in India.
Apart from the bump in internal storage, everything else remains the same on the Coolpad Note 5 Lite 32 GB storage variant. Like the 16 GB storage variant, the 32 GB variant is also powered by MediaTek’s MT6735CP quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.0 GHz. It is paired with 3 GB RAM and is backed by Mali-T720 GPU to handle graphically intensive tasks.
The Coolpad Note 5 Lite sports a 5-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and 2.5D curved glass atop. There’s a 13 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front, both of which are accompanied by LED flash.
The Coolpad Note 5 Lite runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Cool UI 8.0 layered on top, and, it also has a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security. The Note 5 Lite ships with a 2500 mAh battery, and, is available in Rose Gold color.
The Coolpad Note 5 Lite 32 GB storage variant is priced at ₹8199, and, the 16 GB storage variant is now available for ₹7499.
Coolpad Note 5 Lite Specifications
- CPU: 1.0 GHz MT6735CP quad-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB
- GPU: Mali-T720
- Operating System: Cool UI 8.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with LED flash
- Internal Storage: 16/32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
- SIM: Dual-SIM
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Colors: Gold, Grey, Rose Gold (only for 32 GB storage variant)
- Battery: 2500 mAh
Coolpad Note 5 Lite Price and Availability
- Price of 16 GB storage variant: ₹7499
- Price of 32 GB storage variant: ₹8199
- Availability: Available on Amazon India
