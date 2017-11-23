Nokia 2 India price revealed

HMD Global, who own the license to Nokia brand, announced the Nokia 2 last month. The Nokia 2 is an entry-level Android smartphone and is the sixth Android smartphone that has been launched by HMD. The Nokia 2 is going to be available globally with an average global price of €99. While HMD didn’t reveal any details regarding the Nokia 2’s price and availability in India at the time of launch, it has now revealed that the Nokia 2 will be sold for ₹6999 in the country.

Like we already said, the Nokia 2 is an entry-level smartphone, and, it’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 212 quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz and is laced with 1 GB of RAM. The Nokia 2 sports a 5-inch HD LCD display which comes with the protection of Gorilla Glass 3.

It has a polycarbonate back along with a frame that’s crafted out of a single block of aluminium. For photography, the Nokia 2 has an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP snapper on the front. In terms of storage, you get 8 GB of on-board space, however, you also have an option to expand the storage via microSD card.

The Nokia 2 boots up to stock version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and, the company has said that the phone will get the Oreo update as well. Having said that, the biggest highlight of the Nokia 2 is its 4100 mAh battery which the company claims can offer two days of battery life.

“Nokia 2 is a smartphone that is built keeping the Indian consumer in mind. It is a smartphone people can rely on without subconsciously rationing their battery usage. Every component of the Nokia 2 – from the display to battery, chipset to system design – has been engineered to draw as little power as possible from the huge battery. This gives fans a long-lasting phone they can rely on. In addition, a great display and pure, secure Android means you don’t have to do less with your Nokia 2 to preserve longevity, it has been built to give you the freedom to do more.” said Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head – India, HMD Global.

Nokia 2 Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz Snapdragon 212 quad-core processor

Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat (upgradeable to Android Oreo)

Rear Camera: 8 MP with LED flash

Internal Storage: 8 GB

SIM: 2 Nano-SIM + 1 MicroSD card slot (Dual SIM) / Nano-SIM + 1 MicroSD card slot (Single SIM)

Other: IP52 certification

Battery: 4100 mAh

Nokia 2 Price in India and Availability