Coolpad Note 5 Lite Hands-on [Images]

Coolpad is known for its budget-friendly smartphones, now the company recently launched its Coolpad Note 5 Lite smartphone, a lite variant of Coolpad Note 5, in India at a price of ₹8,199. Coolpad Note 5 Lite boasts a 2.5D curved glass design with metallic body comes in a Space Grey color. Here’s the hands-on with Coolpad Note 5 Lite.

Coolpad Note 5 Lite Specifications

Display: 5.0-inch IPS HD Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution | 294 ppi) with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3

5.0-inch IPS HD Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution | 294 ppi) with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back Software: Android 6.0 Marshmallow, CoolUI 8.0 on top

Android 6.0 Marshmallow, CoolUI 8.0 on top CPU: 1.0 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, MediaTek MT6735CP

1.0 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, MediaTek MT6735CP GPU: Mali-T720 MP2

Mali-T720 MP2 Memory: 3 GB RAM

3 GB RAM Storage: 16 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 64 GB (SIM2 Slot)

16 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 64 GB (SIM2 Slot) Main Camera: 13 MP f/2.2, autofocus, LED flash

13 MP f/2.2, autofocus, LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP f/2.2, LED Flash

8 MP f/2.2, LED Flash Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual nano SIM (GSM + GSM), SIM2 as MicroSD, VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, Dual nano SIM (GSM + GSM), SIM2 as MicroSD, VoLTE-enabled Battery: 2,500 mAh Li-Po (non-removable)

2,500 mAh Li-Po (non-removable) Dimensions: 145.3 mm x 72.3 mm x 8.7 mm

145.3 mm x 72.3 mm x 8.7 mm Weight: 148 grams

148 grams Colors: Space Grey

Space Grey Price: ₹8,199

When we compare the Note 3 Lite and Note 5 Lite, the main difference here is the outer shell that’s now metal, not much have changed from the inside, the specs appears to be taken from its predecessor only. The matte finish back is made of an aluminum shell with thin metal rims on the top and bottom that gives you a premium look.

The Coolpad Note 5 Lite boasts a 5-inch IPS HD display with a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3. The phone feels strong and light in weight (148 grams), easier to hold, thanks to its rounded edges. The design is almost identical to its upper variant Coolpad Note 5 and that looks better than most phones in this price range. All you can say is it is a cheaper Coolpad Note 5 available.

Moving to the specifications of the Coolpad Note 5 Lite, it boasts a 1.0 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735CP CPU with 3 GB RAM and 16 GB onboard storage. It is powered b a 2,500 mAh battery. The overall specs package is entry level and should be equivalent to its predecessor Coolpad Note 3 Lite. In fact, they don’t seem to be much upgraded in the specs division.

The rear side has a 13 MP f/2.2 camera with LED flash whereas the front holds an 8 MP f/2.2 camera with LED Flash too. The camera has been upgraded from its predecessor that should give you a rough idea how decent the camera package is. This is the first smartphone to feature a front LED flash at this price and it could be.

It comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back which is as fast as Coolpad Note 5. The bottom has static touch buttons, no backlit.

As the design is same as the Coolpad Note 5, the right side has a power button and a hybrid SIM tray. The left has volume control. Both the keys are pleasing and offer a good feedback. The hybrid SIM tray holds 2 nano SIM cards or a MicroSD on SIM2. It supports 4G network and VoLTE enabled.

It offers a standard USB port at the bottom and a microphone. On the top, it has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, but unfortunately, Coolpad Note 5 Lite doesn’t offer any earphones bundled.

Coolpad Note 5 Lite runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Cool UI 8.0 on top. This is the same Cool UI we have seen on the Coolpad Note 5. Cool UI has several features such as shaking phone changes wallpaper, take scrolling screenshots, record screen activity, lock apps using fingerprint scanner, a built-in ad block.

