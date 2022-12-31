Want to get notified from the screen flashes on your Windows 11 PC? Your Windows computer notifies you whenever a notification arrives and flashes the screen. Windows will either flash the full screen, active window, or just the title bar once a notification pops up. If you want to enable flash screen for notifications in Windows 11, here’s how you can do it.

How to enable flash screen for notifications in Windows 11

Step 1: Access Windows Settings using the Windows Key + I keyboard shortcut. Alternatively, use the Windows Start button and search for ‘ Settings ‘ to open. Once you add Windows Settings to the Start menu, you can easily access Settings on your Windows 11.

Step 2: Under Settings, click on Accessibility on the left side. On the right side, scroll down and click on the Audio option.

Step 3: Choose the desired option in Flash my screen during audio notifications .

There are four options to choose from – Flash the title bar of the active window, Flash the active window, Flash the entire screen, and Never which is set by default. Choose if you want to flash the full screen, active window, or just the title bar once the notification pops up.

Now whenever a notification arrives, your Windows 11 PC will flash the screen with the chosen flash setting. This is how you can enable flash screen for notifications in Windows 11.

