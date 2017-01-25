Final developer preview of Android Wear 2.0 now available with iOS support

The Android Wear 2.0 is expected to be unveiled on February 9, and, while that’s still two weeks from now, Google has released the final developer preview of Android Wear 2.0.

This final developer preview of Android Wear 2.0 brings with it support for iOS. Also, the Android Wear apps which are running on smartwatches that are paired with an iOS device will be able to perform phone hand-off flows letting you launch a webpage on the paired iOS device.

Besides, this final developer preview also includes updated Wearable Support Library which means that the apps compiled with this support library and API level 25 will be ready to deploy on the Play Store.

This developer preview also comes with some enhancements and bug fixes to navigation drawer, NFC HCE Support and ProGuard and Complication API. “Apps compiled with this preview are now ready for final submission to the Google Play Store, so it’s time to publish your apps. As Android Wear 2.0 approaches its final release in early February, we would like to thank you for your continued feedback during the developer preview program.” said Mr. Hoi Lam, Developer Advocate, Google.

Well, Google has confirmed that the consumer version of Android Wear 2.0 will be released in early February, however, no specific date has been given. But hey, going by the recent rumors, we are expecting Google to release the Android Wear 2.0 and LG built smartwatches on February 9.