Fujifilm India has launched the FUJIFILM X-T30 III hybrid mirrorless camera, expanding its X Series lineup with a hybrid camera designed for both photography and video creators. The new model retains Fujifilm’s classic design language while introducing upgrades in processing, autofocus, and video capabilities.

The FUJIFILM X-T30 III is positioned as a compact hybrid system suited for a wide range of use cases, including street photography, commercial shoots, short films, and social media content creation. Weighing approximately 378 grams (with battery and card), the camera focuses on portability without compromising performance. It features a central viewfinder for immersive framing and a tilting rear LCD for flexible shooting angles.

The camera is equipped with a 26.1 MP back-illuminated X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor, paired with the X-Processor 5, enabling faster image processing and improved image clarity.

ISO range: 160 – 12,800 (expandable)

160 – 12,800 (expandable) Burst shooting: Up to 30 fps (electronic), 8 fps (mechanical)

Up to 30 fps (electronic), 8 fps (mechanical) Hybrid autofocus with 117 points

Fujifilm is emphasizing video performance with the X-T30 III, offering high-resolution recording options:

6.2K/30P Open Gate recording (full 3:2 sensor)

4K video up to 60 fps

1080p slow-motion up to 240 fps

4:2:2 10-bit color output

The Open Gate format allows creators to crop content for multiple aspect ratios, including vertical formats, without losing detail.

Digital image stabilization is also included to improve handheld video recording.

The X-T30 III introduces AI-powered deep learning autofocus, capable of tracking a wide range of subjects, including animals and birds, cars and motorcycles, airplanes and drones, insects, and more. This goes beyond traditional face and eye detection, improving tracking accuracy in dynamic scenes.

Fujifilm continues to focus on its color science with a dedicated Film Simulation dial, offering:

20 built-in film profiles

Includes REALA ACE and NOSTALGIC Neg.

3 customizable slots for user-defined color recipes

These features are designed to help creators achieve distinct visual styles directly in-camera.

The camera blends classic Fujifilm aesthetics with modern usability:

Central OLED viewfinder (2.36M-dot)

3.0-inch tilting touchscreen display

Ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

Auto Mode Selector Lever for quick switching

Connectivity and ecosystem

The X-T30 III supports wireless connectivity for seamless integration with Fujifilm’s ecosystem.

It allows direct printing via instax printers, including:

instax mini Link 2

instax mini Link 3

instax SQUARE Link

instax Link WIDE

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India, said, “The launch of the FUJIFILM X-T30 III is a testament to our mission of ‘Giving our world more smiles.’ This hybrid camera reflects our belief that ‘We bring diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people together to change the world. By blending Fujifilm’s rich heritage in imaging with cutting-edge technology, we are empowering India’s growing community of creators. The X-T30 III is designed to help photographers and filmmakers unlock their full potential, offering them the tools to craft compelling visual stories with uncompromised performance.”

Mr. Arun Babu, Associate Director, Head of Electronic Imaging, instax™, Optical Devices Business, FUJIFILM India, said, “Indian creators are no longer just taking photos or just shooting video; they are crafting comprehensive visual stories. The X-T30 III is positioned perfectly for this new era. It gives serious creators the tactile, soul-satisfying experience of a classic photography camera, seamlessly fused with the power to record breathtaking 6.2K, 10-bit cinematic video. It is the only hybrid tool you need.”

The FUJIFILM X-T30 III is priced at ₹1,02,999 for the body and ₹1,19,999 with a XF 13-33mm lens kit. The price on the FujifilmXIndia.com is ₹95,499 (Body) and ₹111,499 (Body + XF 13-33mm lens kit). The camera is available in India through authorized retail channels.

FUJIFILM X-T30 III Price In India & Availability

Price: ₹1,02,999 (Body), ₹1,19,999 (Body + XF 13-33mm lens kit) | ₹95,499 (Body) and ₹111,499 (Body + XF 13-33mm lens kit) – FujifilmXIndia.com

₹1,02,999 (Body), ₹1,19,999 (Body + XF 13-33mm lens kit) | ₹95,499 (Body) and ₹111,499 (Body + XF 13-33mm lens kit) – FujifilmXIndia.com Availability: authorized retail channels

Get FUJIFILM X-T30 III on FujifilmXIndia.com