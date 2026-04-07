Lifelong Electronics has launched the Lifelong ROAR Projector in India, positioning it as the country’s first surround-sound karaoke projector. The device combines large-screen projection, built-in apps, and high-output speakers with karaoke-focused features.

Large-Screen Projection with 4K Support

The Lifelong ROAR projector offers native 720p HD resolution, with support for 1080p Full HD and 4K content playback.

Projection size: 30 to 150 inches

30 to 150 inches Brightness: 4,500 lumens

4,500 lumens Throw Distance: 2.29 ft to 11.1 ft

2.29 ft to 11.1 ft Lamp Life: Up to 50,000 hours

The projector is designed for home entertainment, including movies, sports, and casual gaming.

The device runs on an Android-based system and comes with pre-installed apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar. It also supports Miracast for screen casting, app store access for additional apps, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Surround Sound & Karaoke Experience

A key highlight of the ROAR projector is its 20W high-bass speaker system, which is significantly higher than the typical 3W – 5W output in this segment.

Designed for room-filling audio

Suitable for movies, music, and live sports

The projector also includes dual wireless microphones for karaoke, multiple voice modulation modes, and “Live Commentary” feature for interactive sports viewing. The ROAR projector includes several usability and maintenance features:

Auto keystone correction

Manual focus control

Adjustable projection angle

DIY maintenance slot for lens cleaning

Bluetooth speaker functionality

It features a portable design, weighing around 1 kg, making it easy to move and set up.

Commenting on the launch, Ashish Bothra, Category Head – Electronics at Lifelong, said, “With Lifelong ROAR, we’ve reimagined the projector and upgraded the home cinema into a complete sensory experience. Beyond just visuals, we’ve built a product that also captures the heart-pounding energy of a cricket stadium, the depth of a movie theatre and the magic of a live concert. With its cinematic visuals, powerful audio and dual microphones, ROAR transforms any space into the ultimate destination for cricket fans, movie enthusiasts and experience-seekers.”

The Lifelong ROAR karaoke projector comes with a 12-month warranty and is available at a special launch price of ₹7,999 in India. The projector is available starting today, i.e., 7th April 2026, on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com.

Lifelong ROAR Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹7,999 (Special Launch Price)

₹7,999 (Special Launch Price) Availability: 7th April 2026, i.e., today on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com

7th April 2026, i.e., today on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com Offers: Available at a special launch price of ₹7,999

Get Lifelong ROAR on Amazon.in