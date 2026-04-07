Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd has introduced the 2026 lineup of Hitachi air conditioners in India, comprising over 80 models. The new range focuses on improved energy efficiency, smart functionality, and reliable cooling performance tailored for Indian conditions. The lineup is designed to deliver consistent cooling even in extreme temperatures of up to 54°C, while reducing electricity consumption and enhancing durability.

The 2026 Hitachi AC lineup includes a wide range of series catering to different use cases:

SUMO Series: Designed for heavy-duty cooling in large rooms and high-temperature environments

Designed for heavy-duty cooling in large rooms and high-temperature environments Signature Series: Premium design with advanced inverter-based cooling performance

Premium design with advanced inverter-based cooling performance iZen Series: 3-star inverter models with smart features and eco-friendly refrigerants

3-star inverter models with smart features and eco-friendly refrigerants Yoshi Series: 5-star inverter ACs with hybrid convertible technology and antibacterial filters

5-star inverter ACs with hybrid convertible technology and antibacterial filters Toushi Series: Versatile inverter ACs with wide airflow for varying room sizes

Versatile inverter ACs with wide airflow for varying room sizes Hot & Cold Range (Shizen & iZen): Dual-function models for both cooling and heating

Dual-function models for both cooling and heating Window Series: Compact and affordable ACs with modern efficiency

Hitachi has engineered the lineup to maintain stable performance in harsh environments:

Designed to operate in temperatures up to 54°C

SUMO series supports cooling capacity up to 7400W

Built for consistent cooling in large spaces and high heat conditions

Smart Features & Intelligent Cooling

The new lineup introduces several smart and sensor-driven technologies:

Octa Sensor Technology with 8 sensors for precise monitoring

Protection against voltage fluctuations and power surges

Smart View Display with 0.5°C temperature precision

Instant error code display for diagnostics

The ACs include features aimed at improving efficiency and user control:

Hybrid Convertible Technology for flexible cooling modes

EEV Precision Cool Technology for adaptive refrigerant flow

Energy tracking and monthly usage limit settings

Designed to reduce power consumption without compromising cooling

The lineup also integrates smart connectivity and improved airflow design:

AirCloud Go support with voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Dual louver design for wider airflow and reduced noise

NanoTech Ultra coating for corrosion protection

The Signature series is available in premium finishes such as Magnum Grey, Brushed Silver, and Marble White.

Speaking on the launch, Sanjay Sudhakaran, Managing Director, Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd, said, “As Indian consumers face rising temperatures and evolving climate challenges, demand for high-performance, energy-efficient air conditioners has grown significantly. Our 2026 range of Hitachi ACs with New BEE Star Ratings integrates Japanese quality – built to last – with advanced R&D and rigorous field testing in India, delivering intelligent cooling for modern homes. Designed as premium, high-quality products with high-end features, these air conditioners elevate everyday comfort into a refined lifestyle experience. Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd remains committed to advancing HVAC standards and driving value across India’s residential landscape.”

The Hitachi 2026 AC lineup will be available across India via authorized retail and distribution channels. Detailed pricing and rollout schedules are expected to be announced closer to market availability.