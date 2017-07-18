Google is phasing out blob emojis in favour of circular emojis in Android O

After Google announced Android O, it decided to say goodbye to the adorable blob emojis for good in May. And to rub salt to wounds, Google celebrated World Emoji Day with that announcement. The company also added an explanation as to why they are moving away from the design. And the gist of the matter seems to be consistency in design. However, naysayers might say that they don’t need consistency everywhere.

A Google blog post explained “By formalizing the shape, grid, representation, and color, we were able to unify the set while retaining expressiveness and character. By creating a strong design system we also addressed a major shortcoming in our old style, and we enabled the emoji to be created by more than one illustrator while remaining consistent, legible, understandable, and representative in any context.”

The new set of emojis coming around will have a more uniform and circular look instead of the old jelly shape. If there is any solace for the old emoji users, it is that Google still keeps them alive for the Allo app. These can be used as a sticker pack within Allo which few people will be thrilled to use.