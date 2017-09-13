Google Translate’s instant translation, conversation mode and offline translation features now support more Indian languages

A month ago, Google made its Voice Search feature available in eight more Indian languages. Now today, Google has announced that it has added support for more Indian languages to the offline translation and conversation mode in its Google Translate app.

The offline translation feature in Google Translate now supports seven more Indian languages apart from Hindi which include Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Hence, now onwards, users can translate English language into any of the aforementioned Indian languages even when they are not connected to the Internet. However, to be able to translate language without Internet connection, users will first have to download the language pack on their device.

Apart from that, Google has also rolled out support for Bengali and Tamil language in Conversation Mode. Conversation Mode is a feature which would make it easy for you to have a bilingual communication with the other person. To get started, just tap on the microphone icon to start speaking in a selected language, and then, tap on it again for the app to recognize the other language.

Moreover, the Instant Translation feature in Google Translate has also been updated to support translation from English language to Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu languages, in addition to Hindi which is already supported.

With Instant Translation, users just have to point their phone’s camera at a text in English written anywhere, be it a restaurant’s food menu or street signs, and, it will be instantly translated, in real time, to the aforementioned Indian languages. When using this feature for the first time, you will be required to download the language translation file, however, later on, you will be able to use this feature without Internet connection.

If you haven’t used the Google Translate app before, you can give it a try by downloading it from the links given below.

Download Links: Google Translate for Android | Google Translate for iOS