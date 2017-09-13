WhatsApp starts testing ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature that would let you unsend messages

We all know how embarrassing it is to send a message to the wrong person or a group. At times like these, we wish it was possible to unsend those messages before they were read by the recipient. Well, apps like Telegram already have this feature, however, popular messaging app WhatsApp might soon allow its users to unsend messages as well.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has already started testing this feature by enabling it from their server. This feature is reportedly called ‘Delete for Everyone’, and will allow the users to recall the sent messages. WABetaInfo also said that the feature is working properly and is recalling sent messages.

WhatsApp for Android: when the sender deletes the message for everyone, it will be updated in the Notification Center too [AVAILABLE SOON] pic.twitter.com/69fFUrXl35 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 12, 2017

Once the sent message is recalled by the sender, it will disappear from the chat as well as from the notification, and the receiver will get a message at its place saying “This message was deleted”. However, this feature is still unavailable to the users, but, considering that WhatsApp has reportedly enabled it on their servers, the company might soon enabled it remotely for its users soon.

Having said that, this isn’t the first time that we are hearing of WhatsApp testing a feature like this. We have been hearing about it since January this year, and have heard about it a couple more times later on.

At this point of time, we have no information on when WhatsApp plans to roll out this feature, however, whenever it does, we are pretty sure users are going to love it. After all, no one wants to end up sending messages to wrong person/group.

Source 1, 2