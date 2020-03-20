Government launches MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp to combat misinformation

In a bid to make citizens aware of the coronavirus pandemic and to combat the spread of misinformation, the Indian government has launched an official chatbot on WhatsApp in the form of MyGov Corona Helpdesk.

This bot can be used to resolve any queries related to Novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19. To use this, just save the number ‘9013151515’ on your smartphone and send a query to the same contact through WhatsApp to get answer.

Along with setting up this MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp, the government has also set up two helpline numbers +91-11-23978046 and 1075 (toll-free) to answer queries related to COVID-19. People can also reach out through email by sending an email to ncov2019@gov.in.

To keep people informed with the important information, the Ministry of Health has setup a webpage — https://www.mohfw.gov.in. On the other hand, Google has also started an initiative called ‘Do the Five. Help stop Coronavirus’ campaign to prevent the spread of the disease.

The campaign from Google lists out the five things people should follow to prevent coronavirus, which includes washing hands, coughing into elbow, not touching face, maintaining a safe distance and staying at home if sick.

In India, a total of 249 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported and the country has had five casualties till now.