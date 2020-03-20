OPPO Enco M31 wireless neckband earphones to go on sale in India from 30th March

OPPO, the Chinese smartphone maker, has been trying to expand its presence in other categories and in line with that, the company has recently launched a couple of audio products as well as its first wearable device — OPPO Watch.

Now, the company has launched a new audio product in the Indian market — OPPO Enco M1. In India, the earphones will be available for purchase from 30th March and the company says that the pricing will revealed when it goes on sale. The device will be available in two color options — Black and Green

The OPPO Enco M31 uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and supports the LDAC Bluetooth codec. It comes with 9.2mm dynamic drivers, and the neckband is flexible. This makes it the second neckband-style earphones from the company after the launch of Enco W1.

The company recently launched its TWS earbuds — OPPO Enco Free in the Indian market for ₹7,990 and the Enco W1 for a price of ₹4,999. While the pricing of Enco M1 is not yet known, we expect it to be priced under ₹5,000.