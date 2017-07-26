Here’s our best look yet at the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2

The second generation Google Pixel and Pixel XL that are codenamed Walleye and Taimen respectively are expected to launch sometime in October. While there’s still two months of time, we have started hearing about these upcoming devices at regular intervals. We already had our first proper look at the Pixel XL 2 around two weeks ago, and now today, we are getting yet another look at not just the Pixel XL 2, but the Pixel 2 as well.

Popular leakster OnLeaks has collaborated with MySmartPrice to bring us the renders of both these upcoming Google smartphones. The renders are based on factory CAD and show off the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 from multiple angles. You can check out the video attached above.

Renders of Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 Prev 1 of 4 Next Google Pixel 2 Google Pixel 2 Google Pixel XL 2 Google Pixel XL 2

As you can see from the renders, both the smartphones have bezel-less design, have fingerprint scanner at the back along with Google’s ‘G’ logo at the bottom. You can also see the volume rocker and power button at the right, SIM card slot on the left and USB Type-C port at the bottom. You might also have noticed that the 3.5 mm headphone jack is missing. Yes, Google seems to have done away with it.

Also, while both the smartphones flaunt bezel-less design, the Pixel 2 seems to have a larger chin at the top and bottom as compared to the Pixel XL 2. Besides, the Pixel 2 also seems to have Nexus 6P like front-facing speakers, however, it’s too early to say anything. Moreover, the glass windows at the back have also been reduced on both the phones and the fingerprint scanner now sits outside of it.

Speaking of the Pixel XL 2, it looks similar to the image that was leaked by Android Police. However, the only difference between both the images is that the image of the Pixel XL 2 that was shared by Android Police had the flash module sitting to the left side of the camera whereas today’s renders show it on the right side. We are wondering whom to trust as both these parties have a good record off disseminating accurate details.

Another thing worth noting is that the Pixel 2 is 7.8 mm thin (8.2 mm including the camera bump) whereas the Pixel XL 2 is 7.9 mm thin (8.6 mm including the camera bump). Well, even though these renders come from a trusted source, things can always change and we might see something different altogether at the time of launch.

Having said that, expect more information to pour in over the Internet in the coming days as the Pixel season comes into full swing.